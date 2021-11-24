I’m A Celebrity Rich List: The Show's Most Successful Winners

Here are the most successful kings and queens of the jungle. Picture: ITV

Here are the most successful winners to come out of the I'm A Celebrity's machine!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has just kicked off its 21st series after originally bursting onto our screen in 2000, time flies!

Over the years, there have been many kings and queens crowned ruler of the jungle (or Welsh Castle) – but who are the richest winners to date?

Contestants of the show are met with some seriously lucrative business proposals upon their return home, how have these stars chased in on their reality TV experience?

Let’s delve into I’m A Celeb’s ultimate rich list, from Jacqueline Jossa to Giovanna Fletcher – here are the most successful jungle alumnus!

Jacqueline Jossa cashed in on her win with a fashion line. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

Jacqueline Jossa

In 2019, Jacqueline quit her long-term role in EastEnders to compete in the reality show, and she ended up claiming the title of Jungle Queen!

Her series, season 19, was the last series to be set in its original location of New South Wales, Australia.

The mum-fluencer became a brand ambassador for InTheStyle – a trendy online clothes store – releasing her own collection of party dresses that "champion ultimate girl power vibes and body positivity"!

Her net worth comes in at a reported £1.2 million!

Giovanna Fletcher won the first Welsh edition of the show. Picture: Getty

Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna is the current reigning queen of Gwrych Castle, after winning the first Welsh edition of the show in 2020.

The multi-talented mum-of-three already had many strings to her bow ahead of entering the show, but her career opportunities only grew from there!

Giovanna is an actress, blogger, vlogger and presenter, amounting to an impressive net worth of a reported £3 million from her various disciplines.

Since her I'm A Celeb win, she's released another bestselling book Walking on Sunshine – she shows no signs of stopping!

Stacey Soloman

Stacey Solomon won over the hearts of the British public with her hilarious charm, she even nabbed the crown in 2010!

After her stint in the jungle she landed an extensive advertising campaign with frozen good supermarket, Iceland. Who can forget those “Thats why mums go to Iceland” ads?

Her television career continued to skyrocket as she became a panellist on Loose Women on day time chat show, Loose Women.

Stacey has signed multiple lucrative brand deals, all helping her amass her whopping net worth of £5 million.

And she's not the only member in her family to have an I'm A Celeb win under her belt...

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash both won I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

Joe Swash

Speaking of... Stacey's fiancé Joe Swash just so happens to be the 2008 winner of the survival reality series!

The reality TV couples reside in an idyllic cottage in Essex with their five children, the dreamy home comes in at an eye-watering £1.2 million!

Joe, who is best known for portraying Mickey Miller EastEnders, has gone on to score roles in touring pantomimes since his time on I'm A Celeb, as well as scoring multiple presenting roles.

His reality TV days didn't end in 2008, as he won Dancing On Ice in 2020!

Swash's net worth is an alleged £1.5 million.

Scarlett Moffat came out on top in I'm A Celeb 2016. Picture: Getty

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt won everyone over in the 16th season of the show, her I'm A Celeb win led to more television opportunities outside of her beloved role on Gogglebox, which ended the year she entered the jungle.

She received presenting roles on the likes of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway as well as Extra Camp, a spin-off from the jungle bound series.

Moffatt has collaborated with several brands, released an autobiography and has a stint hosting podcasts – all contributing to her net wealth of £1.5 million!

Georgia Toffolo won over the public's hearts in 2017. Picture: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram

Georgia Toffolo

Georgia Toffolo, of Made In Chelsea fame, charmed her way to the finale of the series in 2017.

The 27-year-old extended her wealth since being crowned, bagging features on TV shows such as This Morning and Celebs Go Dating.

She's collaborated with several clothing brands and even released her own collections too with the likes of SHEIN!

Her estimated net worth sits around the £1 million mark.

