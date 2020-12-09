Giovanna Fletcher Set To ‘Make More Than £1million With Book & TV Deals’ After Winning I’m A Celebrity

Giovanna Fletcher already has a huge net worth. Picture: Giovanna Fletcher/Instagram

Giovanna Fletcher is set to ‘make more than £1million with book and TV deals’ after winning I’m A Celebrity.

Giovanna Fletcher already has a huge net worth. But the mum-of-three is now reportedly set to ‘make more than £1million with book and TV deals’ thanks to her stint on I’m A Celebrity which saw her crowned Queen of The Castle.

The 35-year-old, whose brother is TOWIE star Mario Falcone, already has a huge following on social media, with a staggering 1.8million followers on Instagram, and a hugely successful podcast. But it looks like this is only the start for her.

Giovanna Fletcher Reveals She Experienced Devastating Miscarriage

Giovanna Fletcher is set to make millions. Picture: Giovanna Fletcher/Instagram

Founder of Candid Publicity Dermot McNamara told OK! Magazine: "There's a lot of scope for her to create spin-off product lines for Happy Mum, Happy Baby, with her own range of prams, eco-friendly nappies, baby clothes etc.

"She's already has an established brand and audience, just ready and waiting to be tapped into.

“Earnings wise, she could earn millions from it. The Sky's the limit for her."

He went on to predict that he can ‘definitely’ see her releasing more books and even landing her own ITVBe reality show.

Giovanna, whose husband is McFly star Tom Fletcher, launched her showbiz career in 2009 with an appearance in the film The Boat That Rocked.

She also made appearances on shows such as Loose Women and All Star Mr & Mrs.

The 35-year-old released her debut novel, ‘Billy and Me’ in 2013. Since then, she’s gone on to release four more and her first non-fiction book, 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby: My Adventures in Motherhood'.

She’s now the presenter of an extremely successful podcast which is currently on its sixth season and has included guests such as Kate Middleton.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News