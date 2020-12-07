Giovanna Fletcher Reveals She Experienced Devastating Miscarriage

Giovanna Fletcher has opened up about a miscarriage she suffered. Picture: Giovanna Fletcher/Instagram

Giovanna Fletcher has revealed she experienced a devastating miscarriage and praised Meghan Markle for opening up about her own loss.

Giovanna Fletcher has opened up about how she experienced a devastating miscarriage in 2012.

The I’m A Celebrity winner, who shares three children with McFly star husband Tom Fletcher, said she thinks it’s ‘so important that people are open about miscarriages’ and praised Meghan Markle for recently speaking out.

Giovanna shares three children with he husband Tom Fletcher. Picture: Giovanna Fletcher/Instagram

She told a tabloid: “I think it's so important that people are open about miscarriages.

"Every time someone brings this topic of conversation up it helps so many people, because it's such a lonely thing to go through and hearing other people express themselves when you can't find the words to help people understand what you're going through is so important.”

She also praised the Duchess of Sussex for recently opening up about her own baby loss for the New York Times.

Giovanna said: “It's amazing to hear that Meghan has spoken about it, I’d love to interview her on the podcast."

She added: “I think it's so admirable and amazing for her to share what is a really raw and upsetting thing to go through.”

Opening up about her own personal experience, the 35-year-old said she suffered a miscarriage at six weeks in 2012, before having her first son, Buzz.

“I had a miscarriage before Buzz and it took me years to be able to talk about it, but once you do it's hugely comforting to know that you're not alone,” she said.

She added: “Miscarriage is still common and it's amazing that people don't feel like they can tell people that they are pregnant until 12 weeks because they don't know what might happen.

“When a miscarriage happens you need the people in your life to be there for you and you don't need to feel ashamed or like you've done anything wrong, you need the people in your life to be able to give you the support.

“I don't feel like people should be scared of saying anything just in case, because if the just in case happens you need those people.”

