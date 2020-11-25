Giovanna Fletcher Net Worth: I’m A Celebrity Star’s Huge Fortune Revealed

Giovanna Fletcher's huge net worth revealed. Picture: Giovanna Fletcher/Instagram

Giovanna Fletcher is currently being paid a huge fee to appear on I’m A Celebrity 2020. But what’s her total net worth?

Giovanna Fletcher is an author, blogger and presenter best known for her hugely successful podcast 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby'.

The 37-year-old, who is married to McFly’s Tom Fletcher, is currently appearing on I’m A Celebrity alongside Shane Richie and Russell Watson. But what is her net worth? Let’s take a look…

Giovanna Fletcher has a huge net worth. Picture: ITV

What is Giovanna Fletcher’s net worth?

According to Networthlist.org, Giovanna has a total net worth of £5million.

How does Giovanna Fletcher make money?

Giovanna Fletcher makes money off her successful podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby and story books including ‘Dream A Little Christmas Dream,’ and ‘Letters On Motherhood.’.

She also has a successful YouTube channel which has over 179,000 subscribers.

Her bio reads: “Hello! My name is Giovanna, known to many simply as Gi.

“My aim across all my social is to create a fun and positive little place on the Internet for people to come and feel uplifted.

“I document my life as an author, presenter, blogger and columnist, but most importantly my roles as wife to Tom and mum to Buzz and Buddy.”

She also a huge following on Instagram and recently hit 1.5million followers.

