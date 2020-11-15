I'm A Celebrity Giovanna Fletcher: McFly Husband And Three Children Revealed

Giovanna Fletcher and husband Tom from McFly. Picture: ITV/PA

Giovanna Fletcher is one of the favourites to win I’m A Celebrity 2020. But who is her famous McFly husband and their three children? And what are their names? Let’s take a look…

Giovanna Fletcher is an author, actress, blogger and I’m A Celebrity 2020 campmate.

The 35-year-old, who is competing against the likes of AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie, is already a frontrunner to go on and win the show on the night of the final, despite not even setting foot in Welsh Gwrych Castle!

But who is her husband and children? And what are her kids names? Let’s take a look…

Giovanna Fletcher is heading into the I'm A Celebrity castle. Picture: PA

Who is Giovanna Fletcher’s husband?

Giovanna Fletcher is married to McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

The pair got engaged at the Sylvia Young Theatre School which is where they first met aged 13! The happy couple went on to marry in 2012 and now have three children together.

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have three sons. Picture: Giovanna Fletcher/Instagram

Who are Giovanna Fletcher’s children?

Giovanna has three children and they are all boys.

The first, a son named Buzz Michelangelo Fletcher, was born in 2014.

Her middle child is named Buddy Bob Fletcher and he was born in 2016.

The youngest is a little boy named Max Mario Fletcher who they welcomed in 2018.