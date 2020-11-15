I'm A Celebrity Giovanna Fletcher: McFly Husband And Three Children Revealed

15 November 2020, 21:00

Giovanna Fletcher and husband Tom from McFly
Giovanna Fletcher and husband Tom from McFly. Picture: ITV/PA

Giovanna Fletcher is one of the favourites to win I’m A Celebrity 2020. But who is her famous McFly husband and their three children? And what are their names? Let’s take a look…

Giovanna Fletcher is an author, actress, blogger and I’m A Celebrity 2020 campmate.

The 35-year-old, who is competing against the likes of AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie, is already a frontrunner to go on and win the show on the night of the final, despite not even setting foot in Welsh Gwrych Castle!

'I'm A Celeb' Replaces Kiosk Kev With Welsh Character For 2020

But who is her husband and children? And what are her kids names? Let’s take a look…

Giovanna Fletcher is heading into the I'm A Celebrity castle
Giovanna Fletcher is heading into the I'm A Celebrity castle. Picture: PA

Who is Giovanna Fletcher’s husband?

Giovanna Fletcher is married to McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

The pair got engaged at the Sylvia Young Theatre School which is where they first met aged 13! The happy couple went on to marry in 2012 and now have three children together.

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have three sons
Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have three sons. Picture: Giovanna Fletcher/Instagram

Who are Giovanna Fletcher’s children?

Giovanna has three children and they are all boys.

The first, a son named Buzz Michelangelo Fletcher, was born in 2014.

Her middle child is named Buddy Bob Fletcher and he was born in 2016.

The youngest is a little boy named Max Mario Fletcher who they welcomed in 2018.

More News

See more More News

The winner of I'm A Celeb 2020 will be crowned King or Queen of The Castle. But when's the final?

When Is The I’m A Celebrity 2020 Final?

TV & Film

Vernon Kay's showbiz wife and children revealed.

I'm A Celebrity 2020: Vernon Kay’s Wife Tess Daly And Their Children Revealed

Ant & Dec will of course host the new series of I'm A Celeb. But how long is it on for?

How Long Is I’m A Celebrity 2020 On For?

TV & Film

Shane Richie is taking part in I'm A Celeb 2020. But who is his wife and who are his children?

I'm A Celebrity 2020: Who Are Shane Richie's Wife And Children?

Giovanna Fletcher has a famous brother!

I'm A Celebrity: Giovanna Fletcher’s Famous Brother Revealed

TV & Film

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl in September

All The Adorable Photos Of Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed