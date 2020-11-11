'I'm A Celeb' Replaces Kiosk Kev With Welsh Character For 2020

11 November 2020, 10:38

'I'm A Celeb' creating new characters for Welsh series
'I'm A Celeb' creating new characters for Welsh series. Picture: ITV/ I'm A Celeb

'I'm A Celebrity' is busy getting its 2020 series ready and they're replacing Kiosk Keith with a very Welsh replacement.

I'm A Celebrity 2020 is almost upon us and the show is busy transforming itself from the usual Australian themed series into a Welsh, medieval themed one, which includes switching up some of viewers' favourite characters such as Kiosk Keith/Kev.

What Castle Is I’m A Celebrity 2020 Being Filmed In?

Yup, it looks like everyone needs to forget everything they've come to expect from the series as COVID-19 has forced the show to set up camp in Welsh Castle and re-think the themes of the celebrity survival show.

For example, according to this publication, the much-loved Dingo Dollar Challenges will now be replaced with Castle Coin Challenges.

ITV have also had to get a little creative with regards to Kiosk Kev, as they can't fly him across the world to the UK, so are welcoming a new character for 2020, Kiosk Cledwyn.

In order to make the most of the show being held in Gwrych Castle, it's being given a spooky and medieval theme which we think suits it perfectly.

It's also being reported camp mates will be given access to heaters to help tackle the much colder climate than contestants are used to living with.

After weeks of speculation, the full line-up has finally been announced, with the likes of former Strictly dancer, AJ Pritchard and Shane Ritchie gearing up for some seriously cold nights.

I'm A Celebrity will kick off on November 15th at 9PM on ITV!

