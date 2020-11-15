I'm A Celebrity: Giovanna Fletcher’s Famous Brother Revealed

Giovanna Fletcher has a famous brother in the form of a TOWIE star. Picture: instagram

Giovanna Fletcher has a family circle full of famous people, including one famous brother of TOWIE fame. Here's everything you need to know including her sister.

Giovanna Fletcher, who is currently starring on I’m A Celeb, is married to McFly star Tom Fletcher and has a whole circle of famous friends from Emma Willis to Holly Willoughby.

However, something you may not know about the ITV campmate is that she also has a famous brother in the form of a former TOWIE star.

So who is Giovanna Fletcher's famous brother? Does she have a sister? Here's everything you need to know:

I’m A Celebrity Line-Up: Confirmed Cast And Contestants Going Into The Castle

Giovanna Fletcher's brother Mario Falcone rose to fame on The Only Way is Essex. Picture: instagram

Who is Giovanna Fletcher’s famous brother?

Giovanna Fletcher’s famous brother is Mario Falcone!

Mario is backing his sister to win I’m A Celeb, having told a tabloid: “I can see her winning. People love Giovanna because of how relatable she is as a mum, and she’s very real.

“There is so much to Giovanna that people haven’t seen that will make people love her even more.

“I think she’s got a very good chance of getting to the end. She is a very strong woman, there is not much that will faze her.”

Mario rose to fame on The Only Way is Essex.

He joined the cast in 2011, during Series 3, and was a full-time member until Series 16.

Although he’s made cameo appearances since, he now spends his days hanging out with his adorable son, Parker, who he shares with his fiancée Becky Miesner.

Does Giovanna Fletcher have any other brothers and sisters?

From a big family, Giovanna also has a sister named Giorgina Fletcher.

