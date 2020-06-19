Stacey Solomon Net Worth: The Celebrity Gogglebox Star's Earnings Revealed

19 June 2020, 16:47

Stacey Solomon has had an amazing TV career
Stacey Solomon has had an amazing TV career. Picture: PA/Instagram

Stacey Solomon has had a thriving career and is now on Celebrity Gogglebox with her boyfriend Joe Swash, but what is her net worth?

Stacey Solomon has joined the star-studded cast of Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her boyfriend Joe Swash, as well as other celebs such as Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, his dad Martin and Harry Redknapp.

The former X Factor star has raked in a lot of money from her successful TV career, but just how much is she worth?

Inside Joe Swash And Stacey Solomon’s Lavish Essex Family Home

Let’s take a look.

What is Stacey Solomon’s Net Worth?

Stacey Solomon rose to fame on the X Factor
Stacey Solomon rose to fame on the X Factor. Picture: Instagram

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stacey is worth roughly £4million, which can be attributed to her thriving TV and social media career.

The 30-year-old has become a social media influencer and she regularly posts a number of photos with her big family.

She started her career as an X Factor contestant back in 2009 and made it to the finals, coming in third place.

Stacey Solomon can charge up to £14,500 per Instagram post
Stacey Solomon can charge up to £14,500 per Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

In 2010, she became queen of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity and has since then joined the Loose Women panel.

The reality TV star also boasts sold-out clothing lines, so it’s no surprise she’s raked in a whopping amount!

Her stint on Celebrity Gogglebox is definitely set to add to her earnings.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Gogglebox News

Hot On Capital

The latest Instagram filter turns you into your favourite celebrity

Instagram Filter: How To Get New 'What Will You Dance' Filter

Features

Joe Swash has faced bankruptcy twice

Joe Swash Net Worth: The TV Presenter’s Fortune After Facing Bankruptcy Twice
The Geordie Shore stars have a huge combined net worth

Geordie Shore Rich List: The Staggering Fortune The Millionaire TV Stars Have Raked In, From Charlotte Crosby To Gaz Beadle

TV & Film

Nail salons could reopen from July 4

How Nail Bars And Beauty Salons Will Look When They Reopen

Denise Van Outen's net worth as she stars on Celebrity Gogglebox

Denise Van Outen's Net Worth As She Appears On Celebrity Gogglebox

TV & Film