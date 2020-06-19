Stacey Solomon Net Worth: The Celebrity Gogglebox Star's Earnings Revealed

Stacey Solomon has had an amazing TV career. Picture: PA/Instagram

Stacey Solomon has had a thriving career and is now on Celebrity Gogglebox with her boyfriend Joe Swash, but what is her net worth?

Stacey Solomon has joined the star-studded cast of Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her boyfriend Joe Swash, as well as other celebs such as Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, his dad Martin and Harry Redknapp.

The former X Factor star has raked in a lot of money from her successful TV career, but just how much is she worth?

Let’s take a look.

What is Stacey Solomon’s Net Worth?

Stacey Solomon rose to fame on the X Factor. Picture: Instagram

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stacey is worth roughly £4million, which can be attributed to her thriving TV and social media career.

The 30-year-old has become a social media influencer and she regularly posts a number of photos with her big family.

She started her career as an X Factor contestant back in 2009 and made it to the finals, coming in third place.

Stacey Solomon can charge up to £14,500 per Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

In 2010, she became queen of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity and has since then joined the Loose Women panel.

The reality TV star also boasts sold-out clothing lines, so it’s no surprise she’s raked in a whopping amount!

Her stint on Celebrity Gogglebox is definitely set to add to her earnings.

