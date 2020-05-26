The Cast Of Celebrity Gogglebox 2020: The Famous Faces Joining The New Series

Who is taking part in the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox? Take a look at the cast getting involved for the star-studded show.

The new series of Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 is just around the corner, airing on Channel 4 on 5 June at 9pm – and the cast has finally been announced.

With a number of familiar famous faces returning to their sofas for the celebrity special, a few stars are new to the line-up of the TV-bingeing show.

After it was confirmed Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are on the line-up, which celebrities are taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox 2020? Find out the cast below…

Denise Van Outen and partner Eddie Boxshall

Denise Van Outen and partner Eddie are on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox 2020. Picture: Channel 4

Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie Boxshall are returning for another series of Celebrity Gogglebox, giving their verdict on the most popular TV shows.

Nick Grimshaw and niece Liv

Nick Grimshaw will be joined by niece Liv on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv are also returning to Celebrity Gogglebox for the 2020 series.

Liv is an assistant merchandiser at PrettyLittleThing, building up a name for herself with an Instagram account of over 12k followers.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon

Celebrity Gogglebox: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are returning. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon and former EastEnders actor Joe Swash have become familiar faces on daytime TV, so the couple are returning for another series of Gogglebox to no doubt give their hilarious commentary on the latest programmes.

Zoe Ball and son Woody Cook

Zoe Ball and son Woody Cook are taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox 2020. Picture: Channel 4 / Zoe Ball/Instagram

Zoe Ball’s son with Norman Cook, Woody, took part in The Circle in 2019 so the nation could get to know him away from his famous parents’ celebrity status.

He’ll be joining his TV presenter mum for the entire series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra

Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra will be on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Getty

After winning the hearts’ of the public on I’m A Celebrity in 2018, football legend Harry Redknapp will be making the nation smile once more when he takes to the sofa with his beloved wife Sandra.

Nicola Adams and partner Ella

Former Olympian boxer Nicola Adams will be making her debut on Celebrity Gogglebox this year, joined by her partner Ella, a beauty blogger.

Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore

Love Island’s presenter and voiceover couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling will also be part of the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox, and fans already can’t wait to see Iain’s witty commentary applied to everyday TV shows after five years of his iconic remarks on Love Island.

