Six Gogglebox Scandals Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

Gogglebox has had its fair share of scandals over the years. Picture: Channel 4

Gogglebox has had its fair share of dramatic moments and scandals over the years – let’s take a look at some of the series’ unforgettable scenes.

Gogglebox has had an array of families and couples take part on the show ever since it began in 2013, but it hasn’t been without its scandalous moments.

From George Gilbey being told he couldn’t return to Gogglebox if he appeared on Big Brother, to some public fallouts between the likes of besties Stephen and Chris, here are a few scandals from the show that fans can’t stop talking about.

George Gilbey leaving Gogglebox to appear on Big Brother

George Gilbey left Gogglebox for Big Brother. Picture: Channel 4

Essex lad George and his parents, Linda and Pete, were dropped from Gogglebox in 2014 because George signed up to Channel 4 rival Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Linda and Pete rejoined the series in 2016 without George, and have remained regulars ever since.

Chris and Stephen’s fallout

Stephen and Chris fell out during Gogglebox. Picture: PA

Ex-best friends and former partners Chris Steed and Stephen Webb joined Gogglebox when it first aired in 2013, appearing on their sofa every Friday together until they fell out at the start of 2018.

Stephen was later joined by his mum for the series, but now appears alongside his new husband Daniel Lustig who he married in July 2018.

Sisters Ellie and Izzi’s dog flying off the sofa

Gogglebox viewers contacted the RSPCA after seeing Ellie push her dog Mick off of the sofa to prevent him eating her spilled baked beans.

Ellie later took to Twitter to confirm her dog was absolutely fine, and that she’d reacted swiftly because the beans were ‘scalding’ her leg.

Replying to a viewer who said he “should be trained properly, not pushed”, Ellie wrote: “Thank you for your comment and under normal circumstances that would have been appropriate.

“But considering I was being scalded that was what I had time for in that particular moment, Mick is not hurt and is a very happy dog. Have a nice weekend.”

Concerns over Gogglebox stars flouting social distancing guidelines

Fans were concerned stars of Gogglebox were breaking social distancing advice. Picture: Channel 4

Both Gogglebox and its celebrity edition stars were accused of flouting social distancing guidelines throughout lockdown, with Ofcom receiving over 180 complaints over the celeb version, most being concerns the cast were not socially distancing.

Channel 4 continue to insist: “All those involved in filming Celebrity Gogglebox are doing so safely following industry production guidelines.”

Steph and Dom’s hotel making headlines

Steph and Dom were a firm favourite on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Iconic TV couple Steph and Dom Parker faced reports in 2014 their £2.5 million mansion was hired out for an ‘upmarket masked orgy’ with more than 60 guests from a private swingers’ club.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed at the time Steph and Dom weren’t in the house when it happened.

Sandi and Sandra’s fallout

Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin are thought to have fallen out after Sandra left Gogglebox in 2017.

Sandra later appeared on a number of other TV shows, including 100 years Younger in 21 Days and First Dates.

She told Lorraine in 2018 she left the show because she “didn’t want to be famous again,” adding: “My partner Sandi is interested in that famous life.

“I haven't spoken to her in a while because she's very busy being a celebrity. Whereas as I’m busy doing my own little things. We're still best friends. She sent me a present for my birthday."

Thankfully the pair have both since reconciled and are best friends again.

