Celebrity Gogglebox Roman Kemp: Girlfriend, Job And Age

Roman Kemp is host of Capital Breakfast. Picture: instagram

Roman Kemp is appearing on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox with his famous dad.

Roman Kemp announced he was returning for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox, alongside his dad, Martin Kemp, earlier this week.

But who is his girlfriend? What's his job and what's his age?

Roman Kemp and his dad, Martin, are appearing on the 2020 series of Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

Let's take a look...

Who is Roman Kemp's girlfriend?

Roman's girlfriend is Anne-Sophie Flury.

The pair have been dating since 2018 and recently moved into a flat together with their adorable dog, Luna.

Anne-Sophie is a neuroscientist and is a budding entrepreneur.

What is Roman Kemp's job?

Roman is the host of Capital Breakfast!

He joined the station in 2014 and the rest, as they say, is history!

He has also appeared on hit TV shows such as I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

What is Roman Kemp's age? How old is he?

Roman is 27 years old.

