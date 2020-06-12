Roman Kemp’s New Show ‘Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best’ Starts On Sunday: Here’s Everything We Know

Roman has teamed up with his dad for a brand new ITV show. Picture: Instagram

Roman Kemp has a new show with his dad, called ‘Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best’ and it starts on Sunday.

Roman Kemp is used to working with some of the biggest stars in the world, from Harry Styles to Ariana Grande, but this weekend fans of the Capital Breakfast host will get to see him team up with his dad, Martin.

The pair, who are currently appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox together, have joined forces once again for a new show, titled Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best.

Roman and his dad Martin have a brand new show together. Picture: Roman Kemp/Instagram

Each week they’ll be joined by two celebrity guests in the studio who they’ll then team up with two families at home via video link.

According to ITV, the families featured ‘have all recently done something nice, such as caring for others, so this is their time to be in the spotlight and be thanked for all they have done’.

Opening up about the new show, Roman said: “Working with my Dad is something I love to do.

“I’m so excited to be presenting our own show on a Sunday morning, Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best! on ITV.

“I can’t wait to get started!”

Martin added: “Lockdown has been a really tough time for everyone and we are just pleased to be able to bring some feel-good entertainment and hopefully put a smile on people’s faces on Sunday mornings.

“And what could be better than working with my son Roman!

“Brilliant guests and lots of stuff to make you laugh.”

We can’t wait!

Watch Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best on ITV at 8:30am on Sunday June 14.

