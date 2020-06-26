Celebrity Gogglebox Hit With Ofcom Complaints After Shaun Ryder And Bez’s Drug Jokes

Celebrity Gogglebox have received hundreds of Ofcom complaints. Picture: Channel 4

Celebrity Gogglebox stars Shaun Ryder and Bez’s conversations about drugs have not gone down well with viewers.

Celebrity Gogglebox has received hundreds of Ofcom complaints, including Shaun Ryder and Bez’s recent chats about drugs, as well as social distancing concerns.

The Happy Mondays stars have referenced their experiences with substances on a few occasions, but their reminiscing has not gone down well with some viewers.

Channel 4 has received 183 complaints so far this series according to Digital Spy, including 20 over the episode which aired on 19 June – but many of the complaints were about concerns over the celebrities’ social distancing.

Shaun Ryder and Bez have been having drug-related chats on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

However, on Friday Shaun and Bez angered some viewers with their conversation about drug use comments.

Shaun admitted: “My chat-up line used to be, ‘Do you want a line?’”

Later on, they joked about grams and ounces while watching a segment on the two-metre social distancing guidelines being reduced to one.

Bez asked: “But what’s a metre at arm’s length?”

Shaun joked: "I don't know, I'm still in f**king feet, me. I know how many grams there are in an ounce..."

"You should keep that knowledge to yourself, mate," replied Bez.

They also referenced their experiences with drugs while watching Al Pacino classic, Scarface.

"When this film came out the cocaine in the country was absolutely ‘s***’," Shaun admitted.

Bez added: "If it was me and my first deal went like that, I wouldn’t bother again. It goes to show, don’t do business with people you don’t know.”

"This is a classic example of how not to do it."

Meanwhile, Celebrity Gogglebox viewers continue to air concerns over whether the stars are sticking to the social distancing guidelines.

But Channel 4 have previously insisted in a statement: "All those involved in filming Celebrity Gogglebox are doing so safely following industry production guidelines."

