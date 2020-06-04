When Is Celebrity Gogglebox Next On TV?

Celebrity Gogglebox has returned for a 2020 series, but when is it next on? Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Celebrity Gogglebox is returning for its 2020 series starring the likes of Roman Kemp and his dad Martin as well as Love Island’s Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, but when is it next on TV?

Celebrity Gogglebox is back by popular demand and is set to take over our screens this weekend.

A star-studded line-up is taking over the Channel 4 show, including Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, who confirmed in an Instagram post that he’ll be returning with his dad and actor Martin.

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and her fiancee - and extremely funny voiceover of the ITV2 show - Iain Stirling, will be joining for the first time.

The Circle’s Woody Cook is also amongst the list to appear in the hit show, but when will it be on TV?

Roman and dad Martin Kemp are joining a number of stars to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

When is Celebrity Gogglebox next on TV?

The new series of Celebrity Gogglebox begins on June 5 at 9pm, on Channel 4.

It starts exactly one week after the non-celeb version of the addictive show comes to an end, which usually features the likes of Jenny and Lee and brother and sister duo, Sophie and Pete.

Previous Celebrity Gogglebox specials have seen stars such as Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards join.

One Direction’s Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have also previously appeared on the celeb-version of the show.

Other famous faces who have signed up to join the line-up this year with their relatives are:

- Denise Van Outen and partner Eddie Boxshall

- Nick Grimshaw and niece Liv

- Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon

- Zoe Ball and son Woody Cook

- Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra

- Nicola Adams and partner Ella

