Gogglebox Stars Jenny And Lee Are Unrecognisable In Throwback Holiday Photo

Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee shocked fans with a throwback photo. Picture: Channel 4 / Jenny and Lee/Instagram

Gogglebox favourite Jenny and Lee had fans in shock at an old photo of them together on a cruise.

Gogglebox stars and best friends Jenny, 64, and Lee, 51, never fail to bring a smile to viewers’ faces and their Instagram full of selfies is possibly even cuter than their on-screen relationship.

Proving just how long they’ve been best of friends, Lee posted an old photo of himself and Jenny on holiday, showing the pals grinning for the camera as Jenny clutches a bouquet.

When Lee first uploaded the flashback snap he inadvertently cropped his head out much to fans’ amusement, so he re-shared it following numerous comments from his followers about the blunder.

Jenny and Lee are the best of friends. Picture: Jenny and Lee/Instagram

He wrote alongside it: “Old photo 16years ago of me and Jenny on a cruise taking the piss and no before you ask we didn’t get married [sic].”

In the photo Jenny is rocking a cropped ‘do similar to the style she has today and is wearing a black gown embroidered with floral detailing.

Lee is grinning just as huge, wearing a dapper black suit and a silver tie.

Fans of the besties were quick to comment on the adorable throwback, telling the pair how much they brighten up their Friday nights on Gogglebox.

Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee have been isolating together. Picture: Jenny and Lee/Instagram

“I love Lee’s face expression and Jenny you make me crack,” one person commented.

“Wow, you’ve been friends for years! How lovely.” Added another.

“Love you guys. This pic is super,” wrote a third fan.

Jenny and Lee have been best of friends for years, ever since meeting at the pub where Jenny was a landlady and Lee was a regular.

The pair each have partners of their own, but film Gogglebox from Lee’s caravan in Patrington Haven Caravan Park.

