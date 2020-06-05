Denise Van Outen And Boyfriend Eddie Boxshall: Are They Married And How They Met

Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend Eddie are appearing on the 2020 series of Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

Denise Van Outen and boyfriend Eddie Boxshall have returned for the 2020 series of Celebrity Gogglebox. But are they married? And how did they meet?

Denise Van Outen and boyfriend Eddie Boxshall are hilarious on Celebrity Gogglebox.

But are they married? And how did they meet?

Denise and Eddie were set up on a blind date. Picture: instagram

Let’s take a look...

Are Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall married?

No, the couple are not married but Denise has tied the knot before.

From 2009 to 2013, she was married to Lee Mead, who won BBC’s Any Dream Will Do show in 2007. The pair have a daughter together, named Betsy, who was born in 2010.

How did Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall meet?

The pair were set up on a blind date by presenter Zoe Hardman in 2014.

Denise told Hello magazine: “Zoe Knew Eddie through an ex-boyfriend and felt sure we’d hit it off.

“She kept telling me that he was just like me and she was spot on. When she played matchmaker and organised a blind date for us, I was very excited.

“I’m a bit old fashioned about dating and have never been on Tinder or anything like that. When I found myself single and just about to turn 40, I didn’t want to be on my mobile, swiping left and all that business.

"Constantly talking on a phone and messaging each other is a waste of time; you might as well go and meet that person and you’ll know within the first half hour if it will work or not.

"With Eddie I knew within ten minutes - we just clicked.”

