Denise Van Outen Facts: Age, Relationship And Full TV Career Revealed As She Returns To Celebrity Gogglebox

Denise has returned for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: instagram/channel4

Denise van Outen is appearing on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox. Let's take a look at her age, relationship and full TV career.

Denise van Outen began her career way back in 1995, and it’s still going strong.

She is currently appearing on the 2020 series of Celebrity Gogglebox, alongside her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall.

Celebrity Gogglebox Roman Kemp: Girlfriend, Job And Age

Denise van Outen has had a long-running TV career. Picture: instagram

Let's take a look at her age, relationship and full TV career...

What is Denise van Outen's age? How old is she?

Denise is 46 years old.

Who is Denise van Outen in a relationship with?

Denise has been in a relationship with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall since 2014.

Before that, she was married to Any Dream Will Do star Lee Mead and the pair share a daughter together named Betsy.

How is Denise van Outen famous?

Denise has had a long TV career which started when she was a teenager.

She had brief acting roles in a number of televisions dramas including Kappatoo and The Bill before landing the role of host of The Big Breakfast alongside Johnny Vaughn.

She has gone on to co-present shows such as Who Dares, Sings! and narrates the ITVBe series The Only Way Is Essex.

Earlier this year, she competed in the hit ITV singing competition, The Masked Singer as ‘Fox’. She finished in fifth place.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News