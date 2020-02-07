When Is The Masked Singer UK Final Episode On TV?

When is the final episode of The Masked Singer UK? Picture: ITV

It is one of the weirdest shows ever to hit TV screens across the UK but when is the final episode actually on?

The Masked Singer has been a revelation when it comes to weekend television thanks to a mix of celebs dressed in bizarre outfits and a judging panel consisting of Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

However, as the final few singers are forced to sing for their survival, it's probably best you know exactly when the last episode is airing...

The Masked Singer: Who Has Been Unveiled So Far?

The Masked Singer UK line up. Picture: ITV

When is the final episode of The Masked Singer UK on TV?

The last episode of The Masked Singer UK season 1 airs on ITV on Saturday 15th February 2020.

There have already been some huge surprises, with the likes of Milkshake singer Kelis being unveiled as Daisy.

“People have just been telling me my voice was distinct,” Kelis said after her reveal, “I thought I would give it a go.”

What does the winner of The Masked Singer UK actually get?

There's actually no confirmation as to what the winner of The Masked Singer receives however if the U.S version is anything to go by, the winning contestant will get a trophy during the last show of the series.

Who is Hedgehog?

Who Is Queen Bee?

> Download Our App For All The Latest News