Who Is Queen Bee On The Masked Singer? Fans Suspect Girls Aloud Star Lies Beneath Costume

People are trying to work out who the Queen Bee is on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV The Masked Singer

Viewers are desperately trying to work out who is behind The Masked Singer's Queen Bee costume, with some wild theories being thrown around amid the crazy new ITV show that's arrived from across the pond.

The Masked Singer might be the maddest TV show to hit our screens in recent time, and fans are rushing to try and work out which celebs lie beneath the various costumes to have hit the screen

With an all star judging panel including Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and The Hangover star Kevin Jeong and hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, celebs go undercover in a selection of eccentric outfits and sing- leaving everyone to guess who lies beneath.

The Masked Singer hits ITV with a star-studded judging panel. Picture: ITV The Masked Singer

In what is being hailed the great show on TV, celebs who have already being unveiled include Eastenders' Patsy Palmer and former Home Secretary, Alan Johnson, as 12 celebrities across the series will take to the stage in front of the judges and studio audience.

The celebrity judges rank the bottom will have to reveal their identity- and the winner of the series will get absolutely nothing.

Being kept on for another week, the Queen Bee has described herself as a ‘wild card’ and ‘rule breaker’ and hinted she found fame as a child before going on to adult fame.

The masked singer is the best show I’ve ever seen @ITV — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) January 5, 2020

Viewers took to Twitter to put forward their guesses, which included Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts, and pop star/actress Billie Piper, with the identity remaining top secret and show bosses going to great lengths to keep the identity of those taking part a secret.

Gemma Collins also joined in with the commentary, hailing the show 'the best she's ever seen.'

2019 Global Citizen Prize at The Royal Albert Hall - Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

The show was first aired over in the US, with enormous names including T-Pain, Raven-Symoné and Kelly Osborne taking to the stage in disguise to battle it out for the crown, and was met with such rave reviews it was quickly snapped up over here in the UK.

Me:This show is kinda dumb

Also me:Checks twitter every 5 minutes to see who it may be #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/nPebuyjZLi — Kerry Barlow (@barlowkkjm) January 5, 2020

The Masked Singer is on ITV at 7pm each Saturday and Sunday for 8 episodes.

