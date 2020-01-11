Who Is Daisy On The Masked Singer? Fans Think It Could Be Kelis Or Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts

Is Kelis the Daisy?! Picture: ITV/instagram

The Masked singer fans have been speculating over who could be the Daisy.

The Masked Singer has left fans scratching their heads over who could be the celebrity competing as the Daisy on the hit ITV show.

During the launch night, the Daisy performed ‘Cant Feel My Face’ by The Weeknd and had the whole crowd up on their feet.

WATCH: Rita Ora Performs A Song From Her Upcoming Movie, 'Twist'

Celebrity judge Davina McCall pointed out the way the performer was holding the mic was ‘like a pro’, meaning they’re a ‘professional singer, for sure’ and Rita Ora agreed.

One of the celeb names which keeps coming up on Twitter is Ashley Roberts, from the Pussycat Dolls.

When asked about it on Heart FM, she said: “I don’t know who it is, I really don’t.”

However, she then teased that she ‘loves a costume’.

“I mean, you know I do like to have a little dress up,” she said.

She added: “I mean, I’ve had a crazy busy schedule lately. I don’t know who it is though. I mean, I’m not sure, so yeah…”

Another name which keeps cropping up on social media is Kelis.

One user wrote on Twitter: “Has to be Kelis as the daisy??? Sounds EXACTLY like her??”

Another added: “I just caught up on #MaskedSinger. I’m a #Kelis fan and I'd put money on the fact that she's the Daisy.”

We’ll have to wait and see!

Who is Hedgehog?

Who is Daisy?

Who Is Chameleon?

Who Is Queen Bee?

The Masked Singer is on ITV at 7pm each Saturday and Sunday for 8 episodes.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News