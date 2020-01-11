Who is Chameleon on The Masked Singer? Fans Think It's The Darkness Singer Justin Hawkins

Could it be Justin Hawkins? Picture: ITV

Viewers are trying to unveil who's behind the Chameleon on The Masked Singer and we've summed up all the theories.

The Masked Singer is only a few episodes in and fans are hooked on the ITV show, which is inspired by the American talent series of the same name.

The programme sees 12 celebrities take on elaborate costumes and battle it out in a number of classic songs, while the all-star panel has to figure out who is behind the mask.

Following a performance of Radiohead’s 'Creep', fans have been desperately trying to unravel the clues of the person belting out the hits, dressed as the Chameleon.

With not much to go off apart from Rita being 'gutted' with who it was, the singer's bulge which became a topic of conversation on social media and the fact they were the voice of a children's cartoon, the guesses have been all over the place.

The contestant claims to have 'many talents' and be a 'dazzling urban act'.

🦎 Chameleon certainly got @RitaOra's attention this weekend 👀😍 Catch up with the first two episodes on @ITV hub now 👉 https://t.co/z5p3uolopY #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/2C9rUpwOdZ — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 8, 2020

However, he admitted he's 'more used to the tech of the '70's', adding: "I once provided the voice of a children's cartoon character."

Some fans have guessed that actor and presenter, Alexander Armstrong is potentially behind the mask, with one tweeting: "Chameleon is 110% Alexander Armstrong because he’s an actor amd he vouced Damger Mouse back in the 80s #MaskedSinger [sic]."

However, most people have placed their bets on musician, Justin Hawkins, who was the lead singer of The Darkness.

One tweet read: "100% convinced the Chameleon on #maskedsinger is Justin Hawkins! -this town ain’t big enough for the both of us -you can hear “the singer” repress his voice from going high -“The Darkness” neon light in the back ground of the video! The other clues you can match too!."

Another fan chimed in, saying: "Also he was the voice of a cartoon character in a Kids show not long ago! So I’m honestly convinced!"

The Masked Singer is on ITV at 7pm each Saturday and Sunday for 8 episodes.

