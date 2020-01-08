Where Will Love Island Hosts Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Stay In South Africa?

Laura Whitmore and boyfriend Iain Stirling will be working on Love Island together for the first time.

New Love Island host Laura Whitmore and voiceover boyfriend Iain Stirling have jetted out to South Africa for the new, 2020 winter edition of the show.

On previous series, former host Caroline Flack has jetted between Mallorca – where the show is usually filmed in summer – and the UK to host Aftersun, but this year things are likely to be different as getting to the new location includes a 12-hour flight.

But where will Laura and Iain stay during their two months away?

Laura Whitmore and her boyfriend will both be involved in Love Island's winter series. Picture: Getty

A few days ahead of the show’s launch, Laura posted a video on Instagram of herself excitedly prancing around her hotel room, meaning she can enjoy a few days of luxury before filming begins.

This year, details of the villa’s location have remained top secret due to the fact the site this year sits within the 11th deadliest city, Cape Town.

In Mallorca, Caroline was seemingly placed in a luxury villa before the show started filming, so things could be the same for Laura and her beau.

However, as security levels have been upped for the forthcoming series, Iain and Laura may be housed in a property with other team members.

Caroline Flack was housed in a lavish villa in Mallorca before last year's Love Island. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

It’s not yet known whether the Irish TV star will jet back and forth between South Africa and the UK to film Aftersun, or whether the weekly episode will be filmed in Cape Town.

If Laura is required to jet back to London, it’s likely Iain will stay in the sunny location as his voice recordings will be needed on a daily basis.

