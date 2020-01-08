When Is The Winter Love Island Final & How Long Is The South African Series?

When is the winter Love Island final, how much do the couple win, and how long is the series hosted by Laura Whitmore on for?

The first ever series of winter Love Island is officially under way, with the toned and tanned singles flown out to a luxury villa in South Africa for their shot at love, so how long is the series on and when is the finale?

Yup, the first ever winter series has seen a serious shake up to the formula we're used to, with Laura Whitmore replacing Caroline Flack as the show's host, and rather than the Mallorcan villa recognised by pretty much everyone- there's a brand new sprawling complex to get used to!

When is the winter Love Island final?

Although there's been some sizeable shifts, the basic layout of the show remains the same, kicking off on Sunday 12th January on ITV2, and if it is anything like the summer series of the show, it will last for around six weeks, although there's talk this may be a shorter series.

With all of this in mind, we can expect the finale to be at some point in February- which is something we never thought we'd be saying!

The show is on every night at 9pm apart from Saturday, when Love Island: Unseen Bits will air exclusive unseen content, and Love Island: Aftersun which will air at 10pm on Monday evenings after the main show.

Laura is rumoured to have landed herself £500,000 for hosting the show, something she's incredibly excited to get stuck into, saying:

"Normally I’m sitting on my sofa watching it, which I’ll still be doing when I’m not out in South Africa, but I’m so glad to be a part of it too."

"I can’t wait to work with the team and in a different location this year which will bring a brand new side of things."

We don't know about you, but we're so ready to tell winter to 'do one' and watch all these singletons prance about in their swimwear as we're dressed up in our warmest attire!

