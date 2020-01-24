The Masked Singer: Who Has Been Unveiled So Far?

Four contestants have left the competition. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer fans have been trying to find out who's behind the disguises, with eight contestants remaining to be unveiled.

The Masked Singer is slowly but surely taking over everyone’s weekends and with eight contestants left to unmask, fans are still playing the guessing game.

So far, judges Davina McCall, Jonathon Ross, Rita Ora, and Ken Jeong haven’t been able to correctly name any of the stars behind the costume.

There are numerous theories behind who each talented celeb is, but who has been unveiled so far?

Let’s take a look…

The Butterfly

The Butterfly was Patsy Palmer. Picture: ITV

The Butterfly was the first to be unmasked, revealing her identity as Eastenders actress Patsy Palmer.

She stunned the judges with her rendition of Florence and the Machine’s ‘You’ve Got The Love’ and no one could guess it was her!

The Pharaoh

The Pharaoh was Alan Johnson. Picture: ITV

He was next to be unmasked as politician, Alan Johnson.

Speaking about his stint on the show, he revealed that he appeared on the show because it was 'so weird and wacky’.

He said: "[It was] very hard [to keep it a secret]. The show is so extraordinary it’s almost perverse to keep mute about it.”

The Chameleon

The Chameleon was Justin Hawkins. Picture: ITV

As one of the most confusing people to be unveiled, the Chameleon gave Rita the most priceless reaction!

Fans had joked she developed ‘a thing’ for the singer, with some guessing it could’ve been Anthony Joshua.

However, when it was revealed that it was The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, she seemed to keep it very platonic with the contestant.

The Tree

The Tree was Teddy Sheringham. Picture: ITV

The latest celeb to be unmasked was the Tree, which ended up being former Manchester United player, Teddy Sheringham.

The judges were close to guessing when they sussed out the contestant was linked to football.

There are eight singers left to unmask, and another will be shown this Saturday at 7pm ITV.

