Who Is Fox On The Masked Singer? Fans Believe Denise Van Outen Is Beneath The Mask

Who is Fox on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

Viewers are still trying to work out who is behind The Masked Singer's Fox costume after the South Korean TV show became the UK's new favourite TV show.

The Masked Singer is quickly becoming a show that the great British public can't wait to sit down and watch on a Saturday and Sunday.

The endless guessing as to who is performing underneath some of the most elaborate costumes you'll see on TV is now becoming a hobby in its own.

Fox on The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

Fox performed Blondie's 'Call Me' in episode two of the show and it prompted an onslaught of guesses on social media.

The most common guesses were Denise Van Outen, Rita Simons and Kim Wilde.

Is Fox Kim Wilde? Anyone guessed that? #MaskedSinger — Christopher Lynn (@therealCDRL) January 9, 2020

Regardless of who is under the mask, viewers have already been touting Fox as one of the favourites to win the entire show. One viewer wrote, "This has totally got me hooked, and my guess is Fox, Queen Bee and Unicorn as finalists (the latter two, then Queen Bee as winner)."

What do we know about Fox?

Here's what has been revealed about her already:

- May be a 'silver fox'

- She's known as a bit of a 'party animal'

- May be found on the East End and splits time between the town and country

- Collects teapots

The Masked Singer is on ITV at 7pm each Saturday and Sunday for 8 episodes.

