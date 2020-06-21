Roman Kemp Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Father's Day Post With Dad Martin

Roman Kemp shares throwback photo on Father's Day. Picture: Getty Images

Roman Kemp shared an embarrassing throwback photo as he wished dad Martin a Happy Father's Day.

Roman Kemp might be struggling to get a haircut right now... but it looks like he couldn't get a decent cut as a teen either!

The Capital Breakfast host posted an old photo with dad Martin Kemp on Father's Day and it's quite the look for Ro...

Back in the day, Roman rocked a bleached blonde look, with his hair swept to one side just like Justin Bieber used to.

"I’m so sorry I made you stand next to me looking like this over the years and you still smiled... Happy Fathers Day to my best mate @martinjkemp #bestdadever," Roman wrote on Instagram.

The 27-year-old presenter jokingly added: "PS: I’d like to speak to the manager"

Martin and Roman appeared on telly together this Father's Day for the latest edition of their ITV morning show Martin & Roman's Sunday Best.

The pair have also been seen on screens recently for Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4. On Friday's episode, Martin made quite the admission about The Queen, shocking son Roman.

"When she was younger, she was fit," he said. "In fact, she looks a lot like my mum."

"Don't say that," Roman replied, cringing, "Now you've made it really weird."

