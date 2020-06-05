Celebrity Gogglebox Stacey Solomon: How She Got Famous, Children And Where She’s From Revealed

5 June 2020, 18:00 | Updated: 5 June 2020, 18:01

Stacey Solomon has joined the celebrity cast of Gogglebox for 2020
Stacey Solomon has joined the celebrity cast of Gogglebox for 2020. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Stacey Solomon and boyfriend Joe Swash have joined the Celebrity Gogglebox cast. Here’s everything you need to know about the Loose Women star form her children to her age.

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on our screens on Channel 4 and Stacey Solomon was one of the first celebrities to sign up for the new series with boyfriend Joe Swash.

Joining the likes of Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore and Harry and Sandra Redknapp on the popular TV series, we’ll be getting to know even more about Stacey and partner Joe as they get ready to share all their verdicts on the latest TV shows.

So who is Stacey Solomon and how did she get famous? From her age, where she’s from and who her children are, here are the important facts you need to know:

Stacey Solomon has baby Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon has baby Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Who is Stacey Solomon and how did she get famous?

Stacey is best known for her role on Loose Women and has become a hugely popular personality over the years.

She first rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009 where she finished in third place.

Stacey has also appeared on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! And The Jump and has a podcast and collection of books to her name. Not to mention a hugely successful Primark collection.

Stacey Solomon and boyfriend Joe Swash have four children altogether
Stacey Solomon and boyfriend Joe Swash have four children altogether. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

How old is Stacey Solomon and where is she from?

Stacey was born on October 4, 1989 making her 30 years old. She’s originally from Dagenham and currently lives in Essex with Joe and her three children.

Who are Stacey Solomon’s children?

Stacey has three adorable children called Leighton, Zachary and baby Rex who she had with Joe.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon will be joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox

Celebrity Gogglebox Joe Swash: How Many Children Does He Have & Who Did He Play In EastEnders?