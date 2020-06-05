Harry Redknapp And Wife Sandra: Net Worth, Where They Live And How Many Children They Have

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra are appearing on 2020's Celebrity Gogglebox
Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra are appearing on 2020's Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Getty

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra are set to star on Celebrity Gogglebox, but what is his net worth, where does he live and how many children do the couple have?

Celebrity Gogglebox is returning to our screens and football star Harry Redknapp is set to join the 2020 star-studded cast alongside his wife Sandra.

The 73-year-old was crowned king of the jungle following his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! In 2018 so it’s no surprise that he’s back to be part of another hit TV show!

Harry has had a long and successful career in football, but how much money has he accumulated over the years? Where does he live and how many children does he have with Sandra?

Here's what we know.

What is Harry Redknapp’s net worth?

Harry Redknapp won I'm A Celeb in 2018
Harry Redknapp won I'm A Celeb in 2018. Picture: ITV

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harry is worth $18million (£14.5million), as of 2020.

He’s made a fortune over the years after playing football for 17 years for various clubs including Tottenham Hotspurs and West Ham United.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star then went on to manage football clubs including the aforementioned two, as well as others including Bournemouth and Birmingham City.

He was also rumoured to have been given a staggering £500,000 for his stint in the jungle.

Where does Harry Redknapp live?

Harry and Sandra live together in a luxurious £3.5million mansion in Sandbanks, Dorset.

The property boasts a balcony overlooking the sea, an indoor swimming pool and a cinema room.

How many children do Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra have?

Harry Redknapp's sons Mark and Jamie have had successful careers
Harry Redknapp's sons Mark and Jamie have had successful careers. Picture: Getty
Harry Redknapp's son Jamie and ex Louise have two sons
Harry Redknapp's son Jamie and ex Louise have two sons. Picture: PA

The couple has two sons together, Jamie and Mark.

46-year-old Jamie Redknapp is also a former professional football player and has played under his dad’s management for teams like Southampton and West Ham.

He was previously married to singer Louise Redknapp, before they split in 2017, and have two children together - Charley and Beau.

Harry’s eldest son, 50-year-old Mark, has worked as a model in the past as well as a property developer.

