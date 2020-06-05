Inside Joe Swash And Stacey Solomon’s Lavish Essex Home As They Join Celebrity Gogglebox

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash live in Essex together with their children. Picture: PA/Instagram

Joe Swash and his girlfriend Stacey Solomon are amongst the stars who are joining Celebrity Gogglebox and here’s a look at inside their luxury Essex home.

Celebrity Gogglebox is finally back on our screens for a brand new 2020 series and the line-up has some seriously big names joining.

Former Eastenders star Joe Swash and Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon are set to star on the Channel 4 show for the first time, alongside Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp and his dad Martin, as well as Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and her fiancee Iain Stirling.

But as we get ready to get comfy watching the celebs watch TV, here’s a look inside their stunning Essex home together, where they live with their children.

The couple moved into their home together back in October 2018 and have proudly shown off snaps of the property since.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have a gorgeous fire pit. Picture: Instagram

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon live in Essex. Picture: Instagram

The house runs a pristine white and grey theme throughout, while it’s evident Stacey has a keen eye for detail as she’s flaunted super cute added elements to their home!

They have an extremely enviable fire pit in their garden which looks like the cosiest thing ever!

Patio furniture and an extremely neat lawn also feature in their garden, which is essential when you have kids running around.

Their new kitchen boasts beautiful decor. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon has shown off the inside of their home. Picture: Instagram

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon will be on Celeb Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

The newly-fitted kitchen matches the rest of the house with its all-white theme and a stunning island in the middle with a grey surface.

Their super cosy living room is the star of the show, however, as it features in Celeb Gogglebox and adds to the homely property Joe and Stacey share.

Don't forget to catch the star special tonight at 9pm on Channel 4!

