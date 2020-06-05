Celebrity Gogglebox Joe Swash: How Many Children Does He Have & Who Did He Play In EastEnders?

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon will be joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: PA/Instagram

Joe Swash is starring on Celebrity Gogglebox 2020, but how many children does he have with his girlfriend Stacey Solomon? And who did he play in Eastenders?

Celebrity Gogglebox is back for another series and the line-up boasts an array of famous faces including Eastenders star Joe Swash and his girlfriend Stacey Solomon.

The soap star, who also won Dancing On Ice 2020, and his Loose Women panellist beau are set to star alongside the likes of Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp and his dad Martin as well as Love Island power duo Laura Whitmore and her fiancee Iain Stirling.

Joe has had an incredibly successful career so far, but how many children does he have? And who did he play in Eastenders?

Let’s take a look.

How many children does Joe Swash have?

Joe has two children, his eldest being his 12-year-old son Harry, who he shares with his ex-fiancee Emma Sophocleous.

His youngest child is baby Rex, who was born in May 2019.

Joe shares Rex with his current girlfriend Stacey, who also has two sons Leighton, who is seven, and 11-year-old Zach from previous relationships, but they embrace their blended family as she has previously called Joe ‘an incredible dad’.

Who did Joe Swash play in Eastenders?

Joe Swash played Mickey Miller in Eastenders for five years. Picture: BBC

Joe played Mickey Miller on BBC soap Eastenders, making his first appearance in 2003.

He was initially introduced as a guest character but it became a regular role after proving to be popular with fans.

Joe’s character had been axed in 2008, but he reprised his role briefly in 2011 as a guest appearance at another character’s wedding.

