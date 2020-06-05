Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash: Are They Married? And Who Are Their Children?

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's relationship as they take part in Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Celebrity Gogglebox welcomes Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash to the 2020 line up so here’s everything you need to know about their relationship from how they met to how long they’ve been together.

Stacey Solomon and boyfriend Joe Swash will be sitting on their sofa on Friday night’s Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 alongside the likes of Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore and Roman Kemp and dad Martin.

A favourite celebrity couple, everyone loves Stacey and Joe and always want to know more about their relationship including how they met.

Are Stacey and Joe married? How many children do they have? Here’s everything you need to know including how long they’ve been together:

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have son Rex together. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

How did Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash meet?

Stacey and Joe first met when she was crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! And he was a presenter on the after show.

At the time they just become good friends and after a few years, the pair confirmed they were official.

How long have Stacey and Joe been together?

Despite meeting in 2010, it wasn’t until 2016 when they went Instagram official.

It’s suspected they began dating in 2015, meaning they’ve been together for nearly five years.

The Gogglebox couple have four children between them. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Are Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash married?

At the moment, the pair aren’t married or engaged but they’ve both spoken publicly about wanting to get wed one day.

Joe’s gold band on his wedding finger sparks a lot of confusion but it’s his dad’s wedding ring.

How many children do Stacey and Joe have?

Between them, they have four children. Stacey has Leighton and Zachary from two previous relationships and Joe has a son from his previous relationship.