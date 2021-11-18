Inside The Spooky I’m A Celebrity 2021 Camp At Gwrych Castle

18 November 2021

I'm A Celeb returns on 21 November
I'm A Celeb returns on 21 November. Picture: ITV / Shutterstock
The location for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! 2021 is more terrifying than ever.

The I’m A Celebrity cast mates are gearing up to enter Gwrych Castle this weekend, and ITV have given a first look at the location the contestants will be spending three weeks in.

Grywch Castle has been the new home of the ITV series since 2020 after Australia became a no-go due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 Set To Be ‘Tougher Than Ever’ As Stars Will Take Part In More Trials

After taking on their first challenge of the series the celebs will once again have a fire-pit to gather around, where they will cook over a stove every evening depending on the food they win between them in the bushtucker trials.

I'm a Celebrity is based in Wales again this year
I'm a Celebrity is based in Wales again this year. Picture: ITV / Shutterstock
The celebrities will be staying in an area similar to last year's camp
The celebrities will be staying in an area similar to last year's camp. Picture: Shutterstock / ITV

An abandoned red telephone box sits in the corner for the stars to take their calls to each other and there’s an outdoor seating area with what looks like a well in the centre.

This year the campmates will sleep on mattresses on wrought iron bed frames in a cold-looking room of the castle, where a neglected piano can be seen in the corner.

The cast’s quarters sit behind huge double doors where spikes line the tops of the walls for an even more intimidating greeting.

On Sunday night The Saturdays’ Frankie Bridge, Emmerdale’s Danny Miller, Olympic diver Matty Lee and TV host Richard Madeley will be among the celebrities entering the castle.

The entrance to the castle is menacing
The entrance to the castle is menacing. Picture: Shutterstock
The campmates will have a large outdoor area
The campmates will have a large outdoor area. Picture: Shutterstock
ITV gave a first look inside the campmates' bedroom
ITV gave a first look inside the campmates' bedroom. Picture: ITV / Shutterstock

And it’s thought their first challenge is a terrifying one, as a huge contraption was seen being set up on the edge of a massive quarry not too far from the I’m A Celeb base.

It seems the stars will have to bungee jump from a platform, keeping in theme with the heights challenge contestants face at the start of every I’m a Celeb series.

