Scarlett Moffatt’s Mum Blew '£50,000 Of Daughter’s Money On Gambling Habit’

11 January 2021, 13:35 | Updated: 11 January 2021, 13:47

Scarlett Moffatt's mum Betty reportedly blew £50,000 on her gambling habit.
Scarlett Moffatt's mum Betty reportedly blew £50,000 on her gambling habit. Picture: PA images
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Scarlett Moffatt’s mum reportedly used £50,000 of her daughter’s money to fund her gambling habit.

Scarlett Moffatt’s mum, Betty, who she rose to fame alongside on Gogglebox, allegedly took money out of her TV star daughter’s accounts and gambled it all away.

According to reports, the 50-year-old blew so much money on online casinos that she needed rehab.

Scarlett Moffatt Shut Down Her School Bully Recently & The Story Is So Empowering

Scarlett Moffatt and her mum Betty rose to fame starring on Gogglebox.
Scarlett Moffatt and her mum Betty rose to fame starring on Gogglebox. Picture: Scarlett Moffatt/Instagram

A source told a tabloid: “It has been a traumatic few months.

“Betty started out having the odd flutter here or there as a bit of fun to break up lockdown boredom.

“But before she knew it, and as these things so often do, matters spiralled out of control.

“She was losing thousands every week, and became desperate and panicky. In sheer desperation, she took money from Scarlett’s account.

“But she obviously always thought she would win it back, and be able to repay her.

“Of course, she never did win the money and the next thing she knew, Scarlett realised her account was missing tens of thousands, and was horrified.”

The mum-of-two is now reportedly getting therapy.

The source added: “Betty is still getting therapy, but has all the love and support of her family to beat this.

“She’s determined to come out the other side and for some good to emerge from this heartbreaking situation.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News

More News

See more More News

Zayn fans are convinced he has his third album on the way

Zayn Malik's Third Album Is Coming: Title, Release Date And All The Details So Far

Liam Payne is here for 1D bandmate Zayn' latest track

Liam Payne Is Loving Former 1D Member Zayn's Latest Track 'Vibez'

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, Trailers, Cast And All The Updates So Far

TV & Film

Liam Payne admitted it's been 'hard' to visit his son during the pandemic.

Liam Payne Regularly Tests For Coronavirus So He Can Safely Visit His Son Bear Who Lives With Mum Cheryl
Little Mix released music as a trio in the spring

Little Mix's First Music As A Trio Is Coming As They Confirm Spring 2021 Release

Harry Styles was drawn to Olivia Wilde for her 'intelligence'

Harry Styles ‘Drawn To’ Olivia Wilde For Her ‘Intelligence And Independence’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death