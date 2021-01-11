Scarlett Moffatt’s Mum Blew '£50,000 Of Daughter’s Money On Gambling Habit’

Scarlett Moffatt's mum Betty reportedly blew £50,000 on her gambling habit. Picture: PA images

Scarlett Moffatt’s mum reportedly used £50,000 of her daughter’s money to fund her gambling habit.

Scarlett Moffatt’s mum, Betty, who she rose to fame alongside on Gogglebox, allegedly took money out of her TV star daughter’s accounts and gambled it all away.

According to reports, the 50-year-old blew so much money on online casinos that she needed rehab.

Scarlett Moffatt and her mum Betty rose to fame starring on Gogglebox. Picture: Scarlett Moffatt/Instagram

A source told a tabloid: “It has been a traumatic few months.

“Betty started out having the odd flutter here or there as a bit of fun to break up lockdown boredom.

“But before she knew it, and as these things so often do, matters spiralled out of control.

“She was losing thousands every week, and became desperate and panicky. In sheer desperation, she took money from Scarlett’s account.

“But she obviously always thought she would win it back, and be able to repay her.

“Of course, she never did win the money and the next thing she knew, Scarlett realised her account was missing tens of thousands, and was horrified.”

The mum-of-two is now reportedly getting therapy.

The source added: “Betty is still getting therapy, but has all the love and support of her family to beat this.

“She’s determined to come out the other side and for some good to emerge from this heartbreaking situation.”

