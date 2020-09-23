Scarlett Moffatt: Everything You Need To Know Including Net Worth, Boyfriend And Surprise Degree

Scarlett Moffatt facts: Everything you need to know about the Celebrity Karaoke Club star. Picture: PA/Instagram

Celebrity Karaoke Club is welcoming Scarlett Moffatt to the stage so we take a look at if she’s in a relationship, her past TV shows and everything else.

Scarlett Moffatt is about to take on her latest TV project in the form of Celebrity Karaoke Club alongside our very own Roman Kemp, Jess Wright and many more stars.

As the original Gogglebox star gets ready to show off some vocals, we get to know the latest facts and details about the 30 year old from her net worth, to her relationship status and even a degree many are surprised to hear about.

So who is Scarlett Moffatt? What other TV shows has she been in? And does she have a boyfriend? Here’s what you need to know:

Scarlett Moffatt has made an impressive net worth for herself following her TV career. Picture: Scarlett Moffatt/Instagram

What is Scarlett Moffatt’s net worth?

Scarlett Moffatt has had a string of TV success after she was crowned queen of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity.

It’s been estimated she’s made over a £1million since.

Is Scarlett Moffatt in a relationship?

She is! Scarlett’s boyfriend is Scott Robinson who is a police officer. She recently wrote on Instagram he was her “soul mate”.

Scarlett Moffatt is smitten with her boyfriend Scot Robinson. Picture: Scarlett Moffatt/Instagram

Does Scarlett Moffatt have a degree?

Many people are surprised to learn that Scarlett Moffatt has a 2:1 Honours degree in PE and Sports Coaching which she achieved at York University. Scarlett’s big dream was to become a dance teacher.

What TV shows has Scarlett Moffatt been in?

A regular on our TV screens, Scarlett is most famous for appearing in Gogglebox and I’m A Celebrity.

She’s also been on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Beauty School Cop Out and Celebs Go Dating.