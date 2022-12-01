Olivia Attwood In Tears After Being Verbally Attacked By Two Strangers

By Capital FM

I’m A Celeb 2022 star and ex Love Islander Olivia Attwood was verbally attacked while walking her dogs.

Three weeks after her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! journey was cut short, Olivia Attwood has returned to her life as normal.

But as she walked her two dogs in her local park Olivia was targeted by other walkers who verbally attacked her, calling her a ‘b***h off the telly’ and a ‘psycho’ in a shocking outburst.

Taking to Instagram Stories in floods of tears, Olivia recalled the incident to her two million followers, claiming a woman screamed at her after her dog, Lola, barked at her own dog.

“I literally just had the most awful experience. I can’t believe what people are actually like,” she said to the camera.

Olivia Attwood told her followers after being verbally attacked in the park. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

Olivia Attwood was forced to quit I'm A Celeb in November. Picture: Getty

"I was just in the park with the dogs and there was a cockapoo and Lola's gone over to say hello. They were all wagging tails - no issue.

"I've never had an issue with my dogs. I have one of the best behaved [dogs] in the country. She wouldn't be off-lead if she was a problem. I was walking over, the woman lunged in and picked up her dog for no reason."

Olivia added: "Obviously it freaked Lola out so Lola obviously gives it a bark but didn't f***ing bite, didn't make any contact with the dog or the woman.

"She turns around to me and is like: 'You're a f***ing crazy b**ch. I know who you are - you're that f***ing b**ch off the telly. You're that f***ing s**g who come off Love Island.'

Olivia Attwood was walking her dogs when other dog walkers shouted abuse at her. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

Olivia Attwood was in tears after being verbally attacked. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

"She's saying I'm a psycho, like every expletive under the planet. Obviously because she screamed, and I've got a rescue dog, Lola was then like freaked out. Olivia said her dog started ‘doing laps’ so she was trying to get hold of her while ‘the woman was screaming’.

The Love Islander said she was then followed by a man as she returned to her car.

She continued: “I get the dogs and I'm going back to the car park and a middle aged man, like 60s, follows me across the car park.

"I was thinking: 'Is he going to his car? What's he doing?' He gets up behind me and goes: 'I know who you are.' I said: 'What's your point, what's my dog done? It's barked at another dog.' He was going: 'Your f***ing dogs are disgusting.'"

Olivia said a woman who witnessed the ordeal asked if she was okay, but she was left shaken by the incident.

