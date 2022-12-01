Olivia Attwood In Tears After Being Verbally Attacked By Two Strangers

1 December 2022, 17:16

Capital FM

By Capital FM

I’m A Celeb 2022 star and ex Love Islander Olivia Attwood was verbally attacked while walking her dogs.

Three weeks after her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! journey was cut short, Olivia Attwood has returned to her life as normal.

But as she walked her two dogs in her local park Olivia was targeted by other walkers who verbally attacked her, calling her a ‘b***h off the telly’ and a ‘psycho’ in a shocking outburst.

Taking to Instagram Stories in floods of tears, Olivia recalled the incident to her two million followers, claiming a woman screamed at her after her dog, Lola, barked at her own dog.

The World Of 'Love Island' Explored In New Documentary

“I literally just had the most awful experience. I can’t believe what people are actually like,” she said to the camera.

Olivia Attwood told her followers after being verbally attacked in the park
Olivia Attwood told her followers after being verbally attacked in the park. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram
Olivia Attwood was forced to quit I'm A Celeb in November
Olivia Attwood was forced to quit I'm A Celeb in November. Picture: Getty

"I was just in the park with the dogs and there was a cockapoo and Lola's gone over to say hello. They were all wagging tails - no issue.

"I've never had an issue with my dogs. I have one of the best behaved [dogs] in the country. She wouldn't be off-lead if she was a problem. I was walking over, the woman lunged in and picked up her dog for no reason."

Olivia added: "Obviously it freaked Lola out so Lola obviously gives it a bark but didn't f***ing bite, didn't make any contact with the dog or the woman.

"She turns around to me and is like: 'You're a f***ing crazy b**ch. I know who you are - you're that f***ing b**ch off the telly. You're that f***ing s**g who come off Love Island.'

Olivia Attwood was walking her dogs when other dog walkers shouted abuse at her
Olivia Attwood was walking her dogs when other dog walkers shouted abuse at her. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram
Olivia Attwood was in tears after being verbally attacked
Olivia Attwood was in tears after being verbally attacked. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

"She's saying I'm a psycho, like every expletive under the planet. Obviously because she screamed, and I've got a rescue dog, Lola was then like freaked out. Olivia said her dog started ‘doing laps’ so she was trying to get hold of her while ‘the woman was screaming’.

The Love Islander said she was then followed by a man as she returned to her car.

She continued: “I get the dogs and I'm going back to the car park and a middle aged man, like 60s, follows me across the car park.

"I was thinking: 'Is he going to his car? What's he doing?' He gets up behind me and goes: 'I know who you are.' I said: 'What's your point, what's my dog done? It's barked at another dog.' He was going: 'Your f***ing dogs are disgusting.'"

Olivia said a woman who witnessed the ordeal asked if she was okay, but she was left shaken by the incident.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you missed whilst watching Wednesday

Wednesday's Easter Eggs: All The Hidden References In The Netflix Show

TV & Film

Joe Goldberg is in London for You series 4

What Will Happen In 'You' Season 4?

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian and North West recreated Wednesday's iconic dance

Kim Kardashian And North West Just Recreated Wednesday’s Iconic Dancing Scene

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way

Olivia Rodrigo Confirms New Music In 2023 - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Harry Styles posts tribute to Christine McVie

Harry Styles Remembers Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie With Sweet Tribute

When will Dua Lipa release another album?

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star