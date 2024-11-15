I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones and Tulisa set for drinking trial in first look at episode one

15 November 2024, 13:40

First look at I'm A Celeb episode one
I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones sprints to four new campmates in first look at episode one. Picture: Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity's Danny Jones, Tulisa, Jane Moore, Dean Mccullough and Oti Mabuse form the first team in episode one.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is officially returning to our screens this Sunday (November 17th), and in this sneak peak of the first episode we can see Danny Jones, Tulisa, Jane Moore, Dean Mccullough and Oti Mabuse meet each other for the first time on Aussie turf.

It's become some what of a tradition to split the line up of campmates into two at the start of the show to have them compete for the nicer of two campsites. With ITV bosses axing the 'Walk The Plank' challenge, these photos show they're throwing the celebs in the deep end and starting off with a food challenge.

Five celebs meeting for this year's I'm A Celeb
Five celebs meeting for this year's I'm A Celeb. Picture: Shutterstock

With Danny, Tulisa, Jane, Dean and Oti together we can assume the second group of celebs will be made up of Coleen Rooney, GK Barry, Melvin Odoom, Alan Halsall and Barry McGuigan.

Danny Jones running to his new campmates
Danny Jones running to his new campmates. Picture: Shutterstock

With Coleen entering the jungle there has been a lot of chatter about how much she'll talk about her public feud with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

There have now been rumours that Rebekah would made a surprise I'm A Celeb return after sources claimed she'd be up for it.

Dean takes on drinking challenge
Dean takes on drinking challenge. Picture: Shutterstock

We're going to assume Dean wasn't the only celeb who had to take on a drinking challenge but that will be confirmed on launch night.

I'm A Celebrity launches Sunday night (November 17th) at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

I'm A Celebrity launches Sunday night (November 17th) at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

