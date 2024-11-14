Is Rebekah Vardy joining I'm A Celeb 2024? Wagatha reunion rumours explained

14 November 2024, 15:35

Is Rebekah Vardy joining I'm A Celeb 2024?
Is Rebekah Vardy joining I'm A Celeb 2024? Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Rebekah Vardy has sparked rumours that she's going into I'm A Celebrity 2024 to face Coleen Rooney...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Before this year's edition of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has even had a chance to start it looks set for some massive drama, mammoth even if this news is to believed.

This year's line up of campmates includes the likes of social media star GK Barry, McFly's Danny Jones and Wagatha Christie's Coleen Rooney.

Coleen, who has been married to husband and footballer Wayne Rooney since 2008, was in a very public feud with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy in the years 2019 to 2022 when they fought it out in court, with Coleen ultimately winning.

Since it was announced Coleen would be in I'm A Celeb this year, there has been chatter about whether she'll spill more on their infamous feud, with ITV bosses said to be paying her a huge fee in the hopes she'll serve up some hot tea.

But now it's being speculated that Rebekah, who was on the show in 2017, could be returning to the jungle to face her rival.

Will Rebekah Vardy be in I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Rebekah Vardy arrives at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 19, 2022
Rebekah Vardy arriving at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 19, 2022. Picture: Getty

According to the tabloids a friend of Rebekah's said she'd "love" to return to I'm A Celeb to shock Coleen.

They said: "Becky would be straight on a plane if she had the chance. She’d love to see the look on Coleen’s face if she appeared. It would make the best television.

“But she imagines bosses have promised Coleen they have no such surprise planned. She thinks it’s hilarious that Coleen is copying her and it is only encouraging people to keep talking about Wagatha rather than leave it in the past.

I'm A Celeb 2024 - Meet Coleen

"Becky has nothing to hide though she would be game to put on her camp costume.”

This has obviously sparked rumours of a huge jungle twist and then Rebekah was spotted at Stansted airport days before I'm A Celeb's start date, adding fuel to the fire.

It's understood that Rebekah is actually on a trip to Dubai with her husband Jamie and no big Wagatha surprise for the show is actually set to take place.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Line up for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

Meet the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024 line up

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? The internet star's real name, age, famous girlfriend, career & more

Alan Halsall is expected to join I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Alan Halsall? The Coronation Street star's age, girlfriend, where he's from & more

I'm A Celebrity stars arrive in Australia

I'm A Celebrity stars arrive in Australia ahead of start date

Get to know Danny Jones

Who is Danny Jones? The McFly star's age, wife, children & more

I'm A Celeb 2024 has binned a popular challenge

I’m A Celebrity 2024 bosses bin iconic first episode challenge

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift's Holiday merch collection appears to include Debut TV release date easter eggs

Taylor Swift fans spot Debut TV release date easter egg in new Holiday Collection merch

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Will Matthew Lillard be in Scream 7? Here's what we know about Stu Macher's return

Will Matthew Lillard be in Scream 7? Here's what we know about Stu Macher's return

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Did Rudy Pankow quit OBX? Here's the truth behind his exit and JJ's death

Did Rudy Pankow quit Outer Banks? The truth behind his exit and JJ's death explained

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift go on stage?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Nathan and Lacey were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Are Lacey and Nathan still together after MAFS UK 2024?

MAFS Alex and Eve were noticeably absent from the reunion episodes

Why were MAFS UK’s Alex and Eve not at the reunion? Their absence explained

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

When was the MAFS UK 2024 reunion filmed?

When was the MAFS UK 2024 reunion filmed?

Denzel Washington reveals gay kiss from Gladiator II was cut

Gladiator II's Denzel Washington reveals gay kiss was cut from movie

Why did MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey split?

Why MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey "called it quits"

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And Trailers

Paul Mescal cuddled puppies and chatted Gladiator II

How Paul Mescal reacted to landing ‘Gladiator II’ role

Outer Banks fans are emotional over Madison Bailey's farewell to Rudy Pankow after JJ's death

Outer Banks' Madison Bailey's emotional goodbye to Rudy Pankow goes viral

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Gracie Abrams 'That's So True' lyrics meaning explained

The brutal meaning behind Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True' lyrics explained

Maura Higgins swiped at by Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

Maura Higgins hit with swipe from Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

Outer Banks creators hint Rudy Pankow's JJ could appear in season 5

Is JJ really dead in Outer Banks? Bosses tease Rudy Pankow season 5 return

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals messy truth about final vows with Ross

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals shocking truth about final vows with Ross

Does MAFS UK's Kieran have a new girlfriend?

MAFS UK's Kieran's 'new girlfriend' rumours explained

Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film on Capital

Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film

Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark

Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark