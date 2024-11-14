Is Rebekah Vardy joining I'm A Celeb 2024? Wagatha reunion rumours explained

Is Rebekah Vardy joining I'm A Celeb 2024? Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Rebekah Vardy has sparked rumours that she's going into I'm A Celebrity 2024 to face Coleen Rooney...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Before this year's edition of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has even had a chance to start it looks set for some massive drama, mammoth even if this news is to believed.

This year's line up of campmates includes the likes of social media star GK Barry, McFly's Danny Jones and Wagatha Christie's Coleen Rooney.

Coleen, who has been married to husband and footballer Wayne Rooney since 2008, was in a very public feud with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy in the years 2019 to 2022 when they fought it out in court, with Coleen ultimately winning.

Since it was announced Coleen would be in I'm A Celeb this year, there has been chatter about whether she'll spill more on their infamous feud, with ITV bosses said to be paying her a huge fee in the hopes she'll serve up some hot tea.

But now it's being speculated that Rebekah, who was on the show in 2017, could be returning to the jungle to face her rival.

Will Rebekah Vardy be in I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Rebekah Vardy arriving at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 19, 2022. Picture: Getty

According to the tabloids a friend of Rebekah's said she'd "love" to return to I'm A Celeb to shock Coleen.

They said: "Becky would be straight on a plane if she had the chance. She’d love to see the look on Coleen’s face if she appeared. It would make the best television.

“But she imagines bosses have promised Coleen they have no such surprise planned. She thinks it’s hilarious that Coleen is copying her and it is only encouraging people to keep talking about Wagatha rather than leave it in the past.

I'm A Celeb 2024 - Meet Coleen

"Becky has nothing to hide though she would be game to put on her camp costume.”

This has obviously sparked rumours of a huge jungle twist and then Rebekah was spotted at Stansted airport days before I'm A Celeb's start date, adding fuel to the fire.

It's understood that Rebekah is actually on a trip to Dubai with her husband Jamie and no big Wagatha surprise for the show is actually set to take place.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: