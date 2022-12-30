Love Island 2023 Contestants Will Have Inactive Social Media Accounts In Line With New Duty Of Care Measures

30 December 2022, 12:05

There has been a huge shake-up to the Love Island 2023 rules
There has been a huge shake-up to the Love Island 2023 rules. Picture: ITV2
Love Island has announced a huge shake-up on their rules as the new duty of care measures have been announced for series nine.

Love Island’s new duty of care measures have been announced for the 2023 winter series and some huge changes will be made.

An enhanced duty of care is announced ahead of each series to outline the training contestants will take ahead of the show as well as during and after, and this year will see a comprehensive package of welfare measures remain in place.

Laura Whitmore Shares Reasons She Quit As Love Island Host

Not only will contestants undergo training, but they will also receive support before, during and after the show in an effort to protect and support their mental health.

One huge change that will be taking place for series nine in January is that participants will be asked to pause their social media accounts for the duration of their time on the show.

Love Island 2023's new duty of care has been announced
Love Island 2023's new duty of care has been announced. Picture: ITV2
Maya Jama is the new Love Island host for 2023
Maya Jama is the new Love Island host for 2023. Picture: ITV2

This is a big change in comparison to past series where family and friends of the contestants will run the social media accounts and keep them active whilst the islanders are in the villa to encourage people to vote for them and build their following.

The new extended measure is said to have been put in place 'to protect both the Islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media’.

The duty of care outlined: “Islanders’ accounts will remain dormant while they are in the Villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf.”

As well as this, contestants will be given support to identify negative behaviours in relationships ahead of going into the villa.

Love Islanders' social media accounts will be dormant during their time in the villa
Love Islanders' social media accounts will be dormant during their time in the villa. Picture: ITV2
Contestants on Love Island will also receive extensive support before, during and after the show
Contestants on Love Island will also receive extensive support before, during and after the show. Picture: ITV2

“Participants will be offered resource links to read up on, in advance of meeting their fellow Islanders,” read the duty of care, “To help them identify negative behaviours in relationships and understand the behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour.”

Islanders will also continue to be offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions.

Here’s a full list of the welfare service offered to the 2023 islanders:

  • Comprehensive psychological support
  • Training for all Islanders on the impacts of social media and handling potential negativity
  • Training for all Islanders on financial management
  • Detailed conversations with Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show
  • A proactive aftercare package which extends support to all Islanders following their participation on the show
  • Guidance and advice on taking on management after the show

