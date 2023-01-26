Why Isn't Love Island On TV On Saturdays?

Why isn't there a Love Island episode on Satudays? Picture: ITV

Love Island is back on (almost) every night! So when is the ITV2 dating show on, and why doesn't it air on Saturdays?

Love Island never ceases to bring the drama to our evenings, but why isn't it on TV on Saturdays?

ITV2 don't air a regular episode of the hit dating series on a Saturday but instead shows a special highlights reel showing unseen bits from the past week called Love Island: Best Bits.

Viewers can't help but wonder what happens in the villa on the day a Love Island episode doesn't go out, and luckily for us, some ex-Islanders have gone on record to explain...

Why isn't Love Island on on a Saturday? Picture: ITV

Why isn’t Love Island on ITV2 on Sundays?

Love Island airs at 9 pm on ITV2 every night apart from Saturdays, which is often referred to as the contestants 'day off'.

Series 3 contestant (and winner) Kem Cetinay has shed some light on what the first day of the weekend is actually like in the villa.

He previously revealed during an interview on ITV’s This Morning: "They give you one day off. You get one day off per week."

"What happens is, it gives them a day to clean the villa, and you take your mics off, and normally we go to the beach," the 2017 winner dished.

The contestants allegedly take some time away from filming and get to know each other outside o the villa, however, producers apparently still keep a watchful eye on them "because they don't want you to talk about what is going on".

Maya Jama hosts Love Island and Aftersun. Picture: ITV

Love Island airs a Best Bits episode on Saturdays. Picture: ITV

Kem continued to give the fans the inside scoop: "So what happens is, when you take your mic off, you are not allowed to talk about anything to do with the show, you have to talk about home life."

On the contrary, 2019 contestant Amy Hart told Closer: “Saturday isn't a day off. We don't have days off, we have our microphones the whole time.”

“Every day I was in there I was mic'd and filmed," she said – so I guess we’ll never know for sure!

When is Love Island: Aftersun?

Love Island returns with a regular programme on ITV2 on Sundays airing at 9 pm, followed by an Aftersun episode at 10 pm.

Aftersun is a chat show hosted by none other than Maya Jama that features all the latest gossip on the show and even features dumped Islanders fresh from the villa!

