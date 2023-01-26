Olivia And Zara’s Pre-Love Island Connection Finally Revealed As They Worked Together 3 Years Ago

Love Island's Olivia and Zara's pre-villa friendship has been unveiled. Picture: ITV2/YouTube

By Capital FM

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Olivia Hawkins starred in the same music together three years before Love Island 2023.

The pre-villa link between Love Island’s Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Olivia Hawkins has finally been revealed after they starred in the same music video together in 2019.

The two islanders, who have been caught in a series of rows during their first week and a half in the villa, have known each other for years and fans had been trying to work out how the pair first met.

Love Island Bombshell David Confirms Zara & Olivia’s Pre-Villa Friendship & Shares How The Villa Found Out

Love Island Australia Star Courtney Stubbs Accuses Aaron Waters Of 'Body-Shaming' Her

Screenshots of the girls commenting on each other’s Instagram posts in 2020 went viral as fans realised they knew each other before heading into the villa.

And now it’s been revealed that they both starred in the music video for rapper Dapz’s track ‘Take You Away’, which dropped in August 2019.

Olivia and Zara have known each other for years before Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Zara starred in Dapz's 'Take You Away' music video in 2019. Picture: YouTube

Both Zara and Olivia can be seen having fun at a pool party in the video, which appears to be filmed abroad in a villa.

This isn't the first time two islanders have both starred in the same music video before the show as 2018 contestants Megan Barton-Hanson and Alexandra Cane both starred in a music video for Giggs - 'Lock Doh' before joining the same line-up.

This comes as their fellow islander and bombshell David Salako, who was dumped from the villa last week, confirmed that they did know each other before they clashed on the show.

A fan asked David on TikTok: “Did Olivia and Zara talk about that they knew each other outside the villa?”

Love Island's Olivia also starred in Dapz's 'Take You Away' music video in 2019. Picture: YouTube

David responded: "Yeah, this was something that was discussed in the villa. So, they told everyone - I think Zara told everyone she knew Liv and Liv confirmed."

He went on to add that “the beef with Zara and Olivia is 100% real.”

Olivia and Zara have since squashed their differences after a series of heated exchanges.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital