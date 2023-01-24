What Really Happened With Zara And Olivia Before Love Island?

24 January 2023, 10:47 | Updated: 24 January 2023, 10:53

Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown have been caught in a series of rows in the villa so far, with fans speculating that the pair have a longer-standing feud than during their time on the show.

Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown have been caught in a handful of explosive rows despite it only being the first week of the winter series.

Their feud began when Zara picked Olivia as the most ‘two-faced person’ in the villa during a game of non-alcoholic beer pong last week before they briefly appeared to squash the tension.

However, it quickly escalated again after Zara stole bombshell Tom Clare from Olivia during a re-coupling, leading the girls to clash once again.

Love Island Fans Left Baffled After Uncovering Proof That Olivia And Zara Have Been Friends For Years

How Much Does Maya Jama Get Paid To Host Love Island?

Ring girl Olivia then stormed off in tears after another row with Zara on Monday night as things between them have gotten sourer, and fans now think something deeper has happened than their villa differences.

Screenshots of Zara and Olivia’s pre-villa friendship have been making the rounds online as the pair gushed over snaps of each other three years ago, which left fans seriously confused as there was no mention of this on the show.

So, what really happened with Olivia and Zara before Love Island?

Love Island fans are trying to work out what happened between Zara and Olivia before the show
Love Island fans are trying to work out what happened between Zara and Olivia before the show. Picture: ITV2
Love Island fans uncovered that Olivia and Zara knew each other before the show
Love Island fans uncovered that Olivia and Zara knew each other before the show. Picture: ITV2

What happened between Olivia and Zara before Love Island?

Fans are starting to suspect that the girls had previously clashed before entering the villa, with many trying to work out what could’ve happened to lead to such intense rows.

Taking to Twitter to speculate, one fan tweeted: “I feel like Zara and Olivia slept with the same person. That’s why they hate each other."

Another speculated: “Zara and Olivia defo dated the same guy outside of the villa because I’m not understanding.”

“There two much tension with Olivia and zara already. They need to stop pretending they don’t know each other. They obvs have history probs slept with the same guy or one was the other girl,” tweeted a third.

Olivia and Zara have clashed a string of times on Love Island
Olivia and Zara have clashed a string of times on Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Zara re-coupled with bombshell Tom Clare
Zara re-coupled with bombshell Tom Clare. Picture: ITV2

Others desperately tried to get to the bottom of the drama and Love Island 2022 finalist Dami Hope even chimed in: “Zara and Liv need to be real and tell us the actual beef cause this deeper than a man you’ve only known a week.”

Meanwhile, another confused viewer tweeted: “I would kill to find out what happened between zara and olivia behind the scenes like we need context.”

“I need to know what happened between olivia and zara on the outside cuz there is SO MUCH tension between them,” added another.

However, the mystery still remains!

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

