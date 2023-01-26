Meet Love Island Bombshell Spencer Wilks: His Age, Instagram & Netflix Star Cousin

By Capital FM

Spencer Wilks is the latest bombshell in the Love Island 2023 villa - get to know his age, job and famous relative.

The winter series of Love Island 2023 has already been full to the brim of bombshells and Spencer Wilks is the latest who is set to turn some heads.

The singleton headed into the villa alongside fellow bombshell Ellie Spence after a shock dumping saw Haris Namani and Anna-May Robey head home, while the other islanders in the bottom 6; Tanyel Revan, Tanya Manhenga, Tom Clare and Kai Fagan, remained in the villa.

Olivia And Zara’s Pre-Love Island Connection Finally Revealed As They Worked Together 3 Years Ago

Haris Namani Breaks His Silence On Viral Street Fight

But who exactly is Spencer; what’s his job? How old is he and where is he from?

Here’s what you need to know about the new bombshell…

Spencer Wilks and Ellie Spence headed into the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Anna-May and Haris were dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

How old is Love Island bombshell Spencer Wilks and where is he from?

Spencer is 24 years old and from Bournemouth.

The islander described himself as ‘husband material’ before heading into the villa, adding that he loves to travel.

“I want to go travelling,” said Spencer, “I want to see the world,” adding that he’s ‘loyal’ and ‘loving’ in a relationship.

Spencer Wilks is the new Love Island bombshell. Picture: Spencer Wilks/Instagram

What is Love Island’s Spencer Wilks’ job?

Spencer works as an E-Commerce Business Owner, but in his Love Island introduction video he claimed that he "sold adult toys online."

He’s hoping that being on the ITV2 dating show will ‘push him out of his comfort zone’, adding that this is the only time in his life he’s been single.

Love Island's Spencer Wilks is 24 years old and from Bournemouth. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island’s Spencer Wilks’ famous cousin?

Love Island bombshell Spencer has an interesting claim to fame as he’s the cousin of MMA fighter James 'Lightning' Wilks.

James was a pro-MMA fighter from 2003 to 2012, until he was forced to retire due to extensive injuries.

However, James also appeared in the Netflix documentary The Game Changers, which saw athletes going vegan.

Spencer's cousin is James 'Lightning' Wilks. Picture: Getty

Spencer Wilks is set to turn heads in the villa. Picture: ITV2

What is Love Island star Spencer Wilks’ Instagram?

You can follow Spencer on Instagram @spennywilks, where he currently boasts around 5,000 followers.

However, to adhere to the new social media rules, his account - along with fellow islanders - will remain dormant until they’re out of the villa.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital