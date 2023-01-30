Who Is Love Island Bombshell Ellie Spence? Age, Job & How She Got The Scar On Her Leg

By Capital FM

Ellie Spence is a Love Island 2023 bombshell - get to know all about her from her age and job to her Instagram and leg scar.

Ellie Spence has stepped into the winter Love Island villa to cause a stir and is clearly not afraid to step on any toes.

The new singleton has definitely turned a few heads after choosing to re-couple with Ron Hall, whilst having a secret kiss with Tom Clare after he and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown called it quits.

She was actually due to be an OG bombshell after the public was tasked with voting between her and Tom as the first bombshell to appear in the series - but the public went with Tom.

Love Island’s Haris Admits He Was Seeing Someone Before He Went Into The Villa

Love Island's Newest Bombshell Samie Elishi: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Now that the islander is finally in the villa, how old is Ellie? What’s her job, where’s she from and how did she get the scar on her leg?

Here’s the lowdown on new bombshell Ellie…

Ellie Spence is a Love Island 2023 bombshell. Picture: ITV2

How old is Love Island bombshell Ellie Spence and where is she from?

Ellie is 25 years old and hails from Norwich.

She said that she's hoping to find her husband in the villa after three years of being single, revealing ahead of the show that she’s had about ‘500 bad dates’.

Love Island's Ellie isn't afraid to step on any toes. Picture: ITV2

What is Love Island star Ellie Spence’s job?

Ellie works as a business development executive at a law firm.

When asked about her best qualities, Ellie said: “I’m fun, caring, smart and know how to have a good time. I feel like I’m the whole package; I’m flirty, forward and very confident.”

Ellie Spence works at a law firm. Picture: Ellie Spence/Instagram

How did Love Island bombshell Ellie Spence get the scar on her leg?

Sharing something that people may not know about her, Ellie revealed that she'd previously spent two weeks in hospital and almost lost her leg after an accident.

She explained: "When I was drunk I climbed over the gates of my friend's house, fell and almost lost my leg. I was in hospital for two weeks but they stitched me back up."

"It left me with a big scar on my leg but I'm so blasé about it, if I'm in a bikini you can't not see it,” Ellie added.

Love Island's Ellie revealed how she got the scar on her leg. Picture: Ellie Spence/Instagram

How to follow Love Island’s Ellie Spence on Instagram

You can follow bombshell Ellie on Instagram @elliespennie, where she currently has around 10,000 followers.

However, of course, islanders need to adhere to the new social media rules, which means that Ellie’s account - as well as her fellow islanders’ - will remain dormant until they’re out of the villa.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital