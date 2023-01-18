What Happened To Love Island Bombshell Ellie Spence & Is She Still Going In The Villa?

Love Island fans are wondering if Ellie Spence will still be going into the villa as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Ellie Spence was up against fellow bombshell Tom Clare to head into Love Island as the first bombshell, but is she still going in?

Love Island’s first bombshell of 2023 was down to a public vote as viewers got to decide whether Ellie Spence or Tom Clare would be the first bombshell to enter the villa.

On Monday night, it was decided by the public that footballer Tom would be heading into the villa as he joined the line-up to shake things up.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Tom appeared to already be making moves as he ended up coupling up with Olivia Hawkins - and at the end of the episode, a further two bombshells were teased in the form of Zara Lackenby-Brown and David Salako.

But some fans have been wondering what happened to the OG bombshell Ellie?

Here’s what we know…

Love Island fans have been wondering if Ellie Spence is still joining the line-up. Picture: ITV2

What happened to Love Island bombshell Ellie Spence?

Some viewers have been left with questions after the two new bombshells were teased, with no mention of Ellie heading into the new South African villa.

Taking to Twitter, one person asked: “Sorry what happened to Ellie the bombshell?????” whilst another curious fan said: “What happened to that Ellie who was an option for a bombshell? I would of thought she went in next [sic].”

However, it is thought that she may enter the villa at a different point.

Will bombshell Ellie Spence still go on Love Island?

Ellie’s sister Hannah Spence hinted that the 25-year-old singleton could still be headed into the villa.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she said: “Our Ellie didn't win the vote but she has had the best people here still cheering her on which we have loved.

"Thank you so much for every vote, share, comment and message supporting our Queen."

Ellie is also yet to return to Instagram which likely means she’s still a possible bombshell as islanders this year must keep their social media accounts dormant whilst on the show.

However, ITV are yet to confirm any future bombshells at this point, but keep your eyes peeled on this page for the latest.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Ellie Spence could still head into Love Island. Picture: ITV2

