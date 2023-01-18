Love Island Fans Figure Out Who’s Being Dumped First

Love Island viewers think they've figured out who's being dumped first. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island’s only just begun but the first dumping is fast approaching.

Love Island fans think they’ve figured out who will be dumped first after two new bombshells arrived to shake things up.

The series may have only been back for a few days, with Maya Jama fronting the show, but the first dumping is set to take place later this week.

At the end of Monday’s episode, bombshell Tom Clare was given the opportunity to couple up with a girl of his choice, picking ring girl and actress Olivia Hawkins.

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Love Island fans predict farmer Will will be the first to be dumped. Picture: ITV2

Is the new girl going to fancy Will or is it a foregone conclusion that he's going to be the first dumped? #LoveIsland — Claire (@ClaireGemm) January 17, 2023

Will is definitely getting dumped first respectfully #LoveIsland — therohan (@iamtherohann) January 16, 2023

Will is gonna get dumped so fast 💀 #LoveIsland — mil (@millprzystl) January 16, 2023

After Tuesday’s episode revealed two new bombshells will be joining the contestants; Zara and David, it means a dumping is on the horizon and fans think they’ve figured out who will be dumped first – farmer Will Young.

One viewer savagely wrote: “Makes sense why Will is probably gonna be the first dumped by the end of the week… he seems to be the only one in the villa with a personality.”

Love Island bombshell Zara is set to shake things up. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's David is set to turn heads. Picture: ITV2

Another said: “Honestly watch will get dumped first. That’s gonna be sad,” as a third wrote: “Is the new girl going to fancy Will or is it a foregone conclusion that he's going to be the first dumped?”

“He’s picking Olivia and will is getting dumped this week a la giving him 0 screen time. next!” Someone else predicted.

Bombshells David and Zara will strut in during Wednesday’s episode, with Zara promising she’ll ‘bring spice’, while David said he’s ‘very picky’ but is heading in to hopefully find a girl who’s ‘ambitious’ and ‘a good person to be around.’

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital