Love Island Announces Bombshell Twist For Episode One

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island is giving the public the power before series nine has even started.

Love Island returns on Monday 16th January with Maya Jama as its host, and a new presenter isn’t the only switch-up the show is getting.

Before the show has even begun the show’s bosses are giving viewers the chance to decide who should enter as the first bombshell, Islanders Tom, a footballer, or Ellie, a business development executive.

Fans simply have to download the app to cast their vote.

Love Island’s Twitter account announced on Thursday morning: “Who will be the first Bombshell? YOU decide. Head to the app now to vote to send Ellie or Tom into the villa! Voting closes at 9pm on Friday 13th January #LoveIsland.”

Love Island: Tom is a footballer from Barnsley. Picture: ITV2

Love Island: Ellie works in a law firm. Picture: ITV2

Episode one’s format usually sees 10 contestants enter the villa and coupling up with whoever catches their eye, but in series eight it was a public vote which decided who should couple up with who.

The decision faced backlash, so Love Island may have returned to the original format for series nine.

After getting to know each other for a day, a bombshell is normally sent in on day one or two to spice things up.

Both Ellie and Tom have promised to shake things up if they’re picked to enter the villa as the first bombshell.

The Love Island cast of series 9. Picture: ITV2

In her teaser video Ellie from Norwich said: “I think people are really surprised I work in a law firm,” adding that she’s ‘such an over-sharer’.

She revealed she’s been single for three years and warned: “If I was the first bombshell going in, I think the girls would definitely feel threatened. I would shake the entire villa up, they’re not going to know what’s hit them.”

Meanwhile, footballer Tom from Barnsley confessed his nickname is ‘Mr Love Island.’

The sportsman is single after a three-year relationship came to an end in 2022.

“If there’s a girl I want and she’s coupled up, I’ll try my best to get that girl,” he assured.

