Love Island Fans Predict Haris Namani’s Ex-Girlfriend Courtney Hodgson Will Be Casa Amor Bombshell

18 January 2023, 15:51

Love Island fans think Haris' ex Courtney could be the next bombshell
Love Island fans think Haris' ex Courtney could be the next bombshell. Picture: ITV2/Instagram
Love Island fans are hopeful that Haris Namani’s ex-girlfriend Courtney Hodgson will be headed to the villa as a bombshell.

Love Island’s Haris Namani has been the talk of the internet after his ex-girlfriend Courtney Hodgson posted a series of loved-up videos of them online following his claims on the show that he’s never been in a relationship.

The 21-year-old contestant, who is currently coupled up with Anna-May Robey, claimed to have never had a girlfriend, which has been met with backlash from viewers of the show who have been making Courtney’s posts go viral.

Love Island Star Haris Namani’s Ex-Girlfriend Slams Claims He’s ‘Never Been In A Relationship’

Love Island Fans Figure Out Who’s Being Dumped First

Fans have now been predicting that model and influencer Courtney could be the next bombshell going into the villa, whilst many are hoping she’ll be heading to South Africa for Casa Amor.

As fans of the show will know, Casa Amor is the ultimate test for contestants as the boys and girls are separated for a week and will enjoy the company of six new bombshells without their partners around before being able to decide if they want to bring back the Casa Amor bombshells to the main villa.

Haris' ex could head into Casa Amor, fans predict
Haris' ex could head into Casa Amor, fans predict. Picture: ITV2
Love Island fans predict Haris' ex Courtney could head into Casa Amor
Love Island fans predict Haris' ex Courtney could head into Casa Amor. Picture: TikTok

Talking about their hopes of Courtney heading into the villa, fans rushed to Twitter as one wrote: “Haris’ ex needs bringing in as a bombshell.”

“Imagine if the LI producers send in haris' ex as bombshell,” tweeted another.

A third viewer added: “Omg as if it’s Harris going in love island girl get yourself in Casa Amor or as a bombshell your stunning [sic],” whilst a fourth added: “PLZZZZZ PUT IN HARIS’s EX COURTNEY AS THE BOMBSHELL.. HE WONT KNOW WHATS HIT HIM…[sic].”

Another chimed in: “Haris’ ex girlfriend is deffo coming in as a bombshell or something #loveisland.”

It’s only the first week of Love Island, so of course Casa Amor bombshells are yet to be announced, but we’ll keep you updated on the tea closer to the time!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

