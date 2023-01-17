Love Island Star Haris Namani’s Ex-Girlfriend Slams Claims He’s ‘Never Been In A Relationship’

Haris Namani told his fellow contestants on Love Island that he’s never been in a serious relationship and now his ex-girlfriend has spoken out.

Love Island star Haris Namani’s ex-girlfriend has hit out at his claims that he’s never been in a serious relationship.

Haris’ ex Courtney Hodgson has gone viral after sharing loved-up videos of them together on TikTok showing them on a series of dates as well as going on holiday together.

Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins Has Been On Another Dating Show In 2019

Love Island Contestant Haris’ Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Left Her For The Show

The pair can be seen on romantic dinners out and spending time at each other’s homes despite Haris claiming on Love Island that he’s been single his whole life.

Fans have since called for influencer Courtney, who boasts 118K followers on Instagram, to head into Casa Amor to shake things up and confront Haris.

Love Island's Haris is coupled up with Anna-May
Love Island's Haris is coupled up with Anna-May. Picture: ITV2

Taking to Twitter to discuss the viral TikTok, one viewer wrote: “Not Haris being exposed for lying about having a relationship already, Twitter working harder than the FBI as always.”

“He literally said he never had a bird on Love Island,” added another shocked Love Island fan.

“Omg as if it’s Harris going in love island girl get yourself in Casa Amor or as a bombshell your stunning!" a third chimed in.

The new winter Love Island series began on Monday night with new host Maya Jama and saw Haris couple up with Anna-May Robey.

The cast of Love Island 2023
The cast of Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV2

However, it seems Olivia Hawkins also has her sight set on Haris as the pair chatted away in the villa last night.

New bombshell and footballer Tom Clare headed into the villa at the end of the episode, though, which saw a few heads turn already, but how will things pan out?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

