Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins Has Been On Another Dating Show In 2019

By Capital FM

Olivia Hawkins went on the search for love in YouTube dating series 'Does The Shoe Fit' in 2019 before Love Island.

Ring girl and actress Olivia Hawkins has had a number of run-ins with celebs before heading on Love Island’s 2023 winter series, but she also featured in a popular YouTube dating series.

The 27-year-old made her debut in the villa on Monday night, where she wasn’t afraid to step on any toes after choosing to couple up with Kai Fagan, despite him already being in a couple with Anna-May Robey.

All The Films & TV Shows Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins Has Featured In From Bond To Top Boy

Love Island Star Olivia Hawkins’ Unexpected Link To Michelle Keegan And Emma Watson

However, her luck swiftly changed after Tanyel Revan swooped in and decided to couple up with Kai, leaving Olivia to be in a couple with Will Young.

Ahead of her appearance in the villa, however, Olivia has had many star-studded encounters, including her role as a waitress in James Bond movie No Time To Die and her 10-minute conversation with Jason Statham, who she revealed she also worked with.

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins was previously on Does The Shoe Fit? Picture: ITV2

Olivia Hawkins from Love Island has had a lot of star-studded encounters. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

Olivia has also starred as a body double for the likes of Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson, but after stepping into the villa, fans are now realising they recognise her from a particular YouTube dating series; Does The Shoe Fit?

The popular YouTube series is run by Footasylum and sees four different celebs go speed-dating with models and influencers.

Typically, YouTube sensations Chunkz and Filly will feature as the celebs in each series, with previous celeb guests including comedian Harry Pinero, rapper Konan, KSI and even some former Love Islanders - Jordan Hames from series 5 and Jack Fowler from series 4.

Olivia appeared in season 2 episode 3 of Does The Shoe Fit? which saw her speed-date Chunkz, Filly, Harry and Love Island’s Jack all the way back in 2019.

i knew i recognised Olivia from somewhere. my girl was on ‘Does The Shoe Fit’ 💀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/q5VBb2lXcx — TABS (@kiaullah_) January 16, 2023

Wait is that Olivia from ‘does the shoe fit’ ??? — DJDAS (@_djdas1) January 16, 2023

Was this Olivia girl on does the shoe fit? I feel like I’ve seen her before #LoveIsland — Eddie Dawson (@Hiyaw_DeGea) January 16, 2023

guys is it just me or was Olivia on does the shoe fit #LoveIsland — amanda_achu (@achu_amanda) January 16, 2023

It didn’t take long for viewers to recognise Olivia, with one taking to Twitter saying: “I knew I recognised Olivia from somewhere. my girl was on ‘Does The Shoe Fit’.”

“Wait is that Olivia from ‘does the shoe fit’???” tweeted another, while a third chimed in: “Wasn’t this Olivia girl on ‘Does the Shoe Fit season 2’?????”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital