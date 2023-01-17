Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins Has Been On Another Dating Show In 2019

17 January 2023, 10:42

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Hawkins went on the search for love in YouTube dating series 'Does The Shoe Fit' in 2019 before Love Island.

Ring girl and actress Olivia Hawkins has had a number of run-ins with celebs before heading on Love Island’s 2023 winter series, but she also featured in a popular YouTube dating series.

The 27-year-old made her debut in the villa on Monday night, where she wasn’t afraid to step on any toes after choosing to couple up with Kai Fagan, despite him already being in a couple with Anna-May Robey.

All The Films & TV Shows Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins Has Featured In From Bond To Top Boy

Love Island Star Olivia Hawkins’ Unexpected Link To Michelle Keegan And Emma Watson

However, her luck swiftly changed after Tanyel Revan swooped in and decided to couple up with Kai, leaving Olivia to be in a couple with Will Young.

Ahead of her appearance in the villa, however, Olivia has had many star-studded encounters, including her role as a waitress in James Bond movie No Time To Die and her 10-minute conversation with Jason Statham, who she revealed she also worked with.

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins was previously on Does The Shoe Fit?
Love Island's Olivia Hawkins was previously on Does The Shoe Fit? Picture: ITV2
Olivia Hawkins from Love Island has had a lot of star-studded encounters
Olivia Hawkins from Love Island has had a lot of star-studded encounters. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

Olivia has also starred as a body double for the likes of Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson, but after stepping into the villa, fans are now realising they recognise her from a particular YouTube dating series; Does The Shoe Fit?

The popular YouTube series is run by Footasylum and sees four different celebs go speed-dating with models and influencers.

Typically, YouTube sensations Chunkz and Filly will feature as the celebs in each series, with previous celeb guests including comedian Harry Pinero, rapper Konan, KSI and even some former Love Islanders - Jordan Hames from series 5 and Jack Fowler from series 4.

Olivia appeared in season 2 episode 3 of Does The Shoe Fit? which saw her speed-date Chunkz, Filly, Harry and Love Island’s Jack all the way back in 2019.

It didn’t take long for viewers to recognise Olivia, with one taking to Twitter saying: “I knew I recognised Olivia from somewhere. my girl was on ‘Does The Shoe Fit’.”

“Wait is that Olivia from ‘does the shoe fit’???” tweeted another, while a third chimed in: “Wasn’t this Olivia girl on ‘Does the Shoe Fit season 2’?????”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena has addressed the rumours before...

This Isn't The First Time Selena Gomez Has Been Romantically Linked To Brooklyn Beckham

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Maya Jama will be on season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Maya Jama's Age, Net Worth, Dating History & Everything You Need To Know

The lowdown on Love Island's Shaq

Love Island's Shaq Muhammad: Age, Job, Instagrm & His Pre-Villa Thoughts

Love Island

Olivia Hawkins is a winter Love Island 2023 contestant

Meet Love Island 2023 Star Olivia Hawkins: Her Age, Glamorous Career & Instagram Revealed

Pop star picks to inspire you

Pop Star Picks: Books, TV & Films Recommended By Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Zendaya & More

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star