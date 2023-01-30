Inside Love Island Star Spencer Wilks' X-Rated Company

30 January 2023, 17:03

What's Spencer's business?
What's Spencer's business? Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

All the details on Spencer Wilks' X-rated job revealed, what is the Love Island star's company called?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island contestant Spencer Wilks made quite the splash when he stepped foot into the famous South African villa.

The 24-year-old certainly turned heads upon his arrival, but it was his job that perked up the ears of viewers, he wasted no time and revealed his unique occupation on his second day: "So I sell online, I sell vibrators."

Love Island’s Haris Leaves Fans Baffled After Revealing Unaired Row Between Zara And Tanyel

Spencer revealed that he is the director of a sex toy company, and naturally, Love Island fans were desperate to know more.

So, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell's interesting job back home...

Viewers wanted to know more about his intriguing company
Viewers wanted to know more about his intriguing company. Picture: ITV

What's Love Island's Spencer Wilks' company called?

Spencer's company is called Trade Rush, and yes they sell vibrators – well, just one!

According to Grazia, Trade Rush currently only sell one sex toy but they also offer other products – which interestingly, have nothing to do with sexual pleasure.

The e-commerce business owner turned reality star is the director of the business but he also works alongside members of his family too.

Spencer may have only mentioned the X-rated side of the business on Love Island, but Trade Rush actually sells a whole host of everyday products such as "ice scrapers to wireless speakers", the publication reports.

It seems Spencer's appearance on the ITV2 dating series had caused a surge in sales as Trade Rush's Amazon store is no longer listing items for purchase – it's assumed that they've sold out.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Molly-Mae Hague has welcomed her baby girl!

Molly-Mae Hague Gives Birth To First Baby With Boyfriend Tommy Fury

Get to know Love Island 2023 bombshell Ellie Spence

Who Is Love Island Bombshell Ellie Spence? Age, Job & How She Got The Scar On Her Leg

Love Island's Haris admitted he was in a 'situationship' before heading into the villa

Love Island’s Haris Admits He Was Seeing Someone Before He Went Into The Villa

Iain Stirling joined Capital Breakfast

Iain Stirling Revealed He Wants This Ex Love Island Contestant To Return To The Villa

Samie Elishi entered the Love Island villa

Love Island's Newest Bombshell Samie Elishi: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Hot On Capital

Anya Taylor Joy has re-ignited hopes for The Queen's Gambit series two

Anya Taylor Joy Just Got Our Hopes Up For The Queen's Gambit 2

Sabrina has announced a new leg of her tour

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Emails I Can't Send' UK Tour: Dates, Venues & All The Info

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne in Bridgerton

Is Phoebe Dynevor In Season 3 Of Bridgerton?

The original Wednesday Addams actress, Lisa Loring, has sadly died aged 64

Original Wednesday Addams Actress Lisa Loring Dies Aged 64 After Suffering Stroke

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have apparently welcomed their baby

Molly-Mae And Tommy Fury Fuel Speculation Their Baby Girl's Arrived

More Movies & TV News

Former Love Island star Haris claims Zara and Tanyel clashed in the villa

Love Island’s Haris Leaves Fans Baffled After Revealing Unaired Row Between Zara And Tanyel
Squid Game's reality series has come under fire by contestants

Squid Game Reality TV Series Comes Under Fire Following Contestant Injuries

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens dated for 10 years

Austin Butler Finally Credits Ex Vanessa Hudgens For Manifesting His Elvis Role

Get to know Love Island 2023 bombshell Spencer Wilks

Meet Love Island Bombshell Spencer Wilks: His Age, Instagram & Netflix Star Cousin

Why isn't there a Love Island episode on Satudays?

Why Isn't Love Island On TV On Saturdays?