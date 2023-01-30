Inside Love Island Star Spencer Wilks' X-Rated Company

What's Spencer's business? Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

All the details on Spencer Wilks' X-rated job revealed, what is the Love Island star's company called?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island contestant Spencer Wilks made quite the splash when he stepped foot into the famous South African villa.

The 24-year-old certainly turned heads upon his arrival, but it was his job that perked up the ears of viewers, he wasted no time and revealed his unique occupation on his second day: "So I sell online, I sell vibrators."

Love Island’s Haris Leaves Fans Baffled After Revealing Unaired Row Between Zara And Tanyel

Spencer revealed that he is the director of a sex toy company, and naturally, Love Island fans were desperate to know more.

So, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell's interesting job back home...

Viewers wanted to know more about his intriguing company. Picture: ITV

What's Love Island's Spencer Wilks' company called?

Spencer's company is called Trade Rush, and yes they sell vibrators – well, just one!

According to Grazia, Trade Rush currently only sell one sex toy but they also offer other products – which interestingly, have nothing to do with sexual pleasure.

The e-commerce business owner turned reality star is the director of the business but he also works alongside members of his family too.

Spencer may have only mentioned the X-rated side of the business on Love Island, but Trade Rush actually sells a whole host of everyday products such as "ice scrapers to wireless speakers", the publication reports.

It seems Spencer's appearance on the ITV2 dating series had caused a surge in sales as Trade Rush's Amazon store is no longer listing items for purchase – it's assumed that they've sold out.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital